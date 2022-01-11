ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spectacular ​Spanakorizo Recipe: This Easy Greek Spinach Rice Recipe Is Country Cooking the Greek Way

Spana-whata? Spanakorizo is a Greek rice dish that's made with spinach, garlic, lemon and herbs. This Greek country dish can be eaten cold or hot and is on the table in about 30 minutes. Cuisine: Greek. Prep Time: 5 minutes. Cook Time: 27 minutes. Total Time: 32 minutes. Servings:...

Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
30Seconds

Did You Get an Air Fryer for Christmas? 10 Simple Tried-and-True Tips for Air Fryer Success

My husband doesn’t particularly like to cook, but he enjoys grilling and he loves the air fryer I gave him for Christmas last year. We’ve had a year of practice (OK, mainly HE’s had a year of practice!) and we’ve enjoyed everything from air-fried chicken and french fries to (previously frozen) appetizers and vegetables. Everyone in our family is a big fan and the food is healthier than regular fried food! What’s not to love? Here are some tips we’ve learned along the way that might help you if your air fryer is new to you:
The Independent

How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”Banana peel pulled porkMakes: 1 portionIngredients:1 banana peel½ tsp ground cumin½ tsp smoked paprika1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)3 tbsp tomato ketchup1 soft bread roll1 tbsp coleslawOlive oilSaltMethod:1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over...
30Seconds

Fluffernutter Cookies Recipe: Peanut Butter & Marshmallow Fluff Lovers, This Is Your New Favorite Cookie Recipe

With a love for peanut butter cookies and a soft spot for marshmallow crème, my eyes got wide as saucers when I ran across a recipe for fluffernutter cookies. Yes, please. The original recipe called for peanut butter chips, but thinking that was a bit much and not needed, I omitted them. This fluffernutter cookie recipe does get messy and takes some patience when applying the marshmallow fluff, but the end result is so worth it. If you love fluffernutter sandwiches, try this cookie recipe ASAP.
thepioneerwoman.com

Air Fryer Chicken Tenders

The more we experiment with air fryer recipes in the Pioneer Woman Test Kitchen, the more we are hooked on this handy appliance. Air fryer chicken tenders are our latest family-friendly, easy-to-get-on-the-table dinner obsession. This recipe uses a buttermilk marinade to infuse the chicken with both flavor and moisture, while a breading of panko and parmesan cheese is blasted to golden and crispy perfection in the air fryer. If you only have chicken breasts on hand, go ahead and use those, and cut into strips about 1-inch thick. Serve them alongside an easy vegetable side dish, with any dipping sauce you like for a satisfying weeknight meal.
ruralintelligence.com

Recipe: Really Good Chicken And Rice

Feeling poor as the new year starts? Here’s an inexpensive rice-based meal that feeds a lot of people for a reasonable amount of money. I was checking out at a supermarket not long ago, basically an out-of-body experience these inflationary days, and, while I was focusing on keeping my head attached and putting my credit card back where it belonged, my checker took my bags and started packing them. When consciousness bubbled up, I realized she had taken the largest bag and loaded it with 6 big cans of plum tomatoes, 4 cans of soup, 8 bars of Cabot cheese (it was on sale), and more besides. I gave it a trial heave, just to show I was a sport, but there was no way. I can’t lift this bag, I said. You have so many cans, she said, proving that watching politicians on the evening news had in fact been instructive re offering evasive non sequiturs as being responsive. Well, I have a lot of bags, I said. I did, so I started unloading the big bag and distributing things more evenly. It was a long day for both of us.
SheKnows

Ina Garten's Ultimate Tuna Melts Are an Instant Family Favorite

Certain comfort food dishes never go out of style: mac ‘n’ cheese, grilled cheese, spaghetti and meatballs dusted in a generous layer of parmesan cheese — really, anything with cheese. And our go-to chef for amplifying our favorite classic childhood dishes? Barefoot Contessa host Ina Garten, who recently re-shared the recipe for her mouthwatering Ultimate Tuna Melts. It’s a dish she describes as “a tuna sandwich but with the volume turned way up.” “This is very retro food,” Garten says in an episode of Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa. Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature...
30Seconds

​Michigan Sauce Recipe: Not a Michigan Thing, Not Chili & Not Just for Hot Dogs

Although there’s some debate about the origins of Michigan sauce, you can find the popular sauce primarily in the “North Country,” the northern region of New York. I came across it in Plattsburgh. The sauce is close to a chili but a bit different, with flavors unique to northern New York and often used as a hot dog sauce. This is my own take, great not only for hot dogs, but to top burgers and as a dip when covered with cheese and melted like a taco dip.
30Seconds

30Seconds

Community Policy