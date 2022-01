Keep the sunglasses handy and the outdoor plans on track. The sun is shining for most of northern California! We do have the system to our south, flinging some clouds our direction. Most of these are mid to high level clouds, and may impact how low our temperatures will go tonight. For now we are going with lows in the mid to upper 30s for the valley. Some places could see some fog by tomorrow morning, but the farther north you are the less likely this will occur.

