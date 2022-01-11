Red Wings hire Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom as vice president of hockey operations

Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

The Hall of Fame player who retired following the 2011-2012 season is rejoining the organization that picked him in the 1989 NHL Entry Draft as the Detroit Red Wings' vice president of hockey operations. Detroit executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced the move on Tuesday.

"One of the most decorated players in NHL history, Lidstrom, 51, will be involved in all aspects of hockey operations for the Red Wings in his new role," the release read. "Lidstrom spent his entire 20-season NHL career with Detroit, joining the organization as a third-round draft pick (53rd overall) in the 1989 NHL Entry Draft, debuting for the team during the 1991-92 season and serving as the team's captain in his final six seasons with the team (2006-2012) before retiring on May 31, 2012. Lidstrom's No. 5 jersey was retired by the organization during the 2013-14 campaign, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015 in his first year of eligibility."

Lidstrom and Yzerman were the two biggest faces of the franchise throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, as Lidstrom's playing days overlapped with the final 14 seasons for Yzerman. During their time on ice together, the career-long Red Wings helped the organization capture three Stanley Cup titles.

Lidstrom ranks second in Detroit history in games played (1,564), third in assists (878) and fourth in points (1,142). Yzerman ranks fourth, first and second in the categories, respectively.

The Red Wings (16-16-4) are currently ninth in the NHL's Eastern Conference with 36 points.