ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Reports asserts conflicts between sheriffs, campaign donors

By Katie Lannan, SHNS
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQtxi_0dim8uBR00

BOSTON (State House News Service) – Massachusetts sheriffs received more than $2.6 million in campaign donations from entities that could stand to benefit from doing business with their offices, according to a new report that recommends changes to curb potential ethical conflicts.

Governor Baker announces 26M rapid COVID-19 tests to be distributed

The report, from Common Cause and Communities for Sheriff Accountability, examines campaign contributions to 48 incumbent sheriffs across 11 states and documents more than $6 million in donations its authors say create potential conflicts of interest, including:

  • More than $1.6 million from construction companies and real estate businesses
  • $326,878 from representatives of legal firms and related services
  • $286,826 from transportation companies
  • $216,847 from telecommunications and tech companies
  • More than $290,000 from medical businesses and professionals
  • $70,679 from energy industry businesses.

“Sheriffs are politicians who make major decisions about health and safety for millions of Americans — and they shouldn’t be up for sale to the highest bidder,” the report says.

The report tracks instances of apparent conflicts of interest, including overlaps between campaign contributors and entities with which a sheriff’s office or jail contracts, rather than those that specifically violate a state’s ethics or campaign finance rules. In one Massachusetts overlap, the report said correctional health care provider CPS Health Care has spent more than $20,365 on sheriffs’ campaigns here, and sheriffs paid $9.82 million in contracts to CPS from 2012 to 2021.

Securus Technologies holds jail communication contracts in Norfolk and Essex counties, and two Securus representatives “are responsible for more than $7,000 in contributions to the sheriffs in Essex, Hampden, Middlesex, and Norfolk counties,” the report said.

The report authors recommend policies prohibiting donations to sheriff campaigns from entities doing or seeking business with sheriffs’ offices, strengthening transparency and disclosure laws, and changing how campaigns are funded to give small donors a more prominent role.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Health And Safety#Real Estate#State House News Service#Americans#Cps Health Care#Securus Technologies
WWLP

Nursing home advocates plea for help from federal leaders

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Nursing homes are desperate for help as COVID surges across the country. Advocates say they’re being left behind by leaders in Washington D.C.  Military medical teams are on their way to help struggling hospitals. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says they’re focused on getting the help where it’s needed most.  “They stand shoulder […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
WWLP

Rep. Katko to retire from Congress

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Rep. John Katko, (R – Camillus), has announced that he will not seek re-election this November and will retire from Congress. The announcement, coming is a year in which Congressional districts are being redrawn, will have an impact on Mohawk Valley representation in Congress. Katko is a four term Republican from […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WWLP

Girl Scouts cookie season begins in western Massachusetts

Western Massachusetts has never lost its appetite for girl scout cookies. Now - one week after girl scout moms received their shipment of cookies, customers are buying them up at vendor locations throughout the Pioneer Valley. 22News reporter Sy Becker found girl scout cookies as popular as ever.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy