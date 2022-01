Diggs brought in three of four targets for 60 yards during the Bills' 47-17 win over the Patriots in an AFC wild-card matchup Saturday night. The odds on Diggs not being on the receiving end of at least one score on a night when Josh Allen tossed five touchdowns were probably remote, but that's exactly what transpired in the blowout victory. The multi-time Pro Bowler did check in tied for second in receptions and as the runner-up in receiving yards behind Dawson Knox, but the fact Allen spread the wealth around and Buffalo also wasn't forced to pass much in the second half capped Diggs' fantasy contributions overall. The 28-year-old will have a chance to boost his production in a divisional-round battle versus either the Chiefs or Bengals next weekend.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO