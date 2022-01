GSC Game World has announced that it has delayed the release of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl to December 8, 2022. The game was previously planned to launch on April 28. "These additional seven months of development are needed to fulfill our vision and achieve the desired state of the game," GSC says in a statement. "STALKER 2 is the biggest project in the history of GSC, and it requires thorough testing and polishing. We are convinced that development should take as long as necessary, especially in the case of such a project."

