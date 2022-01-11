ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why I Prefer Exxon Mobil

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Exxon Mobil waited to sell older assets until market prices were favorable to such a sale. There was a whole lot of pressure on Exxon Mobil (XOM) to write down the value of the natural gas assets at the cyclical market bottom. After all, those assets would "never" be worth what...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Imperial Oil, Exxon Mobil to market Montney, Duvernay assets

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) says it plans to jointly market its interests in XTO Energy Canada with 50-50 partner Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), part of its strategy to focus upstream resources on key oil sands assets. The assets include 568K net acres in the Montney shale, 85K net acres in the Duvernay...
Entrepreneur

Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Sony & Estee Lauder

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (. XOM. ), Sony Group Corporation (. SONY. ), and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (. EL. ). These research reports have...
invezz.com

Exxon Mobil share price forecast ahead Q4 results

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) shares have advanced more than 10% since the beginning of 2022 year, and the current share price stands at $68. Exxon Mobil will report fourth-quarter earnings results on February 01, and according to Credit Suisse, the company should post strong results largely due to higher oil and gas prices.
Exxon Mobil's Guyana Business Is A Company Maker

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) recently announced two new discoveries in offshore Guyana on top of the company's recently updated 10 billion barrel estimate. As part of the same guidance, the company is guiding for 10 development projects. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's impressive Guyana asset portfolio, combined with a low breakeven, could enable the company to generate massive earnings.
etfdailynews.com

Truist Securiti Weighs in on Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
houstonmirror.com

Oil and Gas Market Update: A Market Full of Surprises | Major Giants Exxon Mobil, BP, PetroChina, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, Suncor Energy

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Oil and Gas Global Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Oil and Gas market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Seekingalpha.com

Exxon Mobil Is A Valuentum Style Stock With A Hefty Dividend Yield

Exxon Mobil fits the Valuentum style of investing quite well, and it has a very nice dividend yield, too. Is it the value style? Is it the growth style? Is it the GARP style? Is it the momentum style? No, it's the Valuentum style. The ideal stock idea that fits the Valuentum style is a company that is undervalued - both on a discounted cash flow basis and versus peers - has strong growth potential, has a solid track record of creating economic profits for shareholders with reasonable risk, is a strong cash flow generator, has manageable financial leverage, and is currently showing bullish technical and momentum indicators (and has a nice, strong and growing dividend, too!). Though no stock idea can ever truly perfectly fit the Valuentum style, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) comes very close to fitting the bill these days, in our view.
Benzinga

Exxon Mobil Corporation: The Winning Streak Continues

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) traded at a new 12-month high today of $66.84. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 1.1 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 21.1 million shares. ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for,...
Investor's Business Daily

Top Dividend Stocks: Dividend Aristocrat Exxon Mobil Passes A Buy Point

On IBD's Income Investor list, the top dividend stocks are highlighted. Today, we discuss Exxon Mobil (XOM), which boasts an impressive 5.2% yield and a long track record of dividend growth. Notably, Exxon Mobil is breaking out past a cup base today and is currently in a buy range past its 66.48 buy point. Exxon Mobil, headquartered in Irvine, Texas,…
September Non-OPEC Oil Production Slips

September Non-OPEC production declined by 44 kb/d to 48,482 kb/d. The biggest changes in production occurred in the U.S., -381 kb/d and Russia, +290 kb/d. Below are a number of oil, crude plus condensate (C + C), production charts for Non-OPEC countries created from data provided by the EIA's International Energy Statistics and updated to September 2021. Information from other sources such as OPEC, the STEO, and country-specific sites such as Russia, Brazil, Norway, and China is used to provide a short-term outlook for future output and direction for a few countries and the world.
Sanderson Farms: A Favorable Risk To Reward Prospect Still

Sanderson Farms has barely budged even as the broader market has risen steadily in recent months. Generally speaking, I as an investor shy away from buying into companies that have come out of teased products. This includes many food businesses. However, every so often, you will come across an interesting prospect that seems to offer some attractive upside potential. One such example is a company called Sanderson Farms (SAFM). As of late, the business has done well to grow its top and bottom lines, though that has not prevented it from falling short of the market's return. Eventually, fundamentals must catch up and so long as strong prices continue to add to the company's bottom line and so long as regulatory concerns over price fixing in the poultry space do not yield any results that would necessitate a large payout, shares should generate some upside for investors as a result of the firm's pending sale.
