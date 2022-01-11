Why I Prefer Exxon Mobil

Sanderson Farms has barely budged even as the broader market has risen steadily in recent months. Generally speaking, I as an investor shy away from buying into companies that have come out of teased products. This includes many food businesses. However, every so often, you will come across an interesting prospect that seems to offer some attractive upside potential. One such example is a company called Sanderson Farms (SAFM). As of late, the business has done well to grow its top and bottom lines, though that has not prevented it from falling short of the market's return. Eventually, fundamentals must catch up and so long as strong prices continue to add to the company's bottom line and so long as regulatory concerns over price fixing in the poultry space do not yield any results that would necessitate a large payout, shares should generate some upside for investors as a result of the firm's pending sale.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO