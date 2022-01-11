ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor offers free KN-95 masks to residents

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Victor will make thousands of KN-95 face masks available for free to residents beginning Wednesday at City Hall during regular business hours.

Residents must show proof of residency (e.g., photo ID or utility bill) to receive a package containing ten (10) KN-95 masks.

“While vaccines and boosters offer the best protection against COVID-19, using a quality, well-fitting mask in indoor public settings is critically important as we face the highly-contagious Omicron variant. We have received a large supply of KN-95 masks from Teton Valley Hospital and are making them available to our residents to help reduce the spread of the virus,” Mayor Will Frohlich said.

Because the Delta and Omicron variants are shown to spread more easily, the City recommends everyone, both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear a mask while indoors in a public setting especially if social distancing cannot be maintained.  Individuals who are immunocompromised or at an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19 should always wear a mask in public.

“While wearing a high-quality mask like a KN-95 will help limit the spread of COVID-19, including variants like Omicron, the best thing you can do to protect yourself and others from the virus is to get vaccinated,” Mayor Frohlich said.

In Teton County, vaccinations are free and available for anyone 5 years of age or older. Boosters are free and available for anyone 16 years of age or older who are already fully vaccinated. All COVID primary vaccinations and booster shots are available at the following locations and times:

  • Teton Valley Health (TVH) is offering both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the Driggs Clinic (located at 283 North First Street) on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday between 9:00 am - 3:30 pm. TVH is administering booster shots to anyone 18 years of age or older, as approved by the CDC.
  • Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) is offering COVID vaccinations and boosters at the Driggs office (located at 820 Valley Centre Drive) on Tuesdays. Hours for appointments will vary. Appointments can be made by calling (208) 533-3223.
  • Corner Drug (located at 10 Main Street) continues to offer vaccines and booster shots, Monday - Friday, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Appointments are encouraged by calling (208) 354-2334.
  • Broulim’s Pharmacy (located at 240 S Main Street) continues to offer vaccines, and booster shots, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday between 10:00 am - 12:00 pm in the morning and between 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm in the afternoon.

The City will continue to offer free masks to residents until its supply runs out.

Comments / 0

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
