Entry dates, rules announced for Galveston Art League contest

Leroy LeFlore

Leroy LeFlore received top honors for this oil painting, “The Seawall,” in 2021. The league, 2117A Postoffice St. in Galveston, is accepting entries for its Winter 2022 Juried Show on Jan. 31. Details: www.GalvestonArtLeague.com/exhibits.​Artists, mark your calendars! Any artist who is 16 or older is eligible to enter Galveston Art

League’s Winter 2022 Juried Competition.

You are not required to be an Art League member to participate.

Artists are permitted to enter a maximum of three works, created in any medium, at the

Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117A Postoffice St., from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Jan.

31.

(Early drop-off, which is offered only on Sunday, Jan. 30, can be arranged with show

director Joyce Buffalo; email joyce.buffalo@gmail.com to set up an appointment.)

There are six categories for this judged competition.

They are: photography, paintings on

canvas or board, works on paper, mixed media wall-hung, 3-D, and digital art. Every artwork

that the judge accepts into the show will be displayed from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fridays through Sundays in February.

Nonmembers pay a $20 fee for each of their entries.

Art League members receive a discount on their entry fees: $15 for two entries and $5 for a third.

Please note that entry fees are nonrefundable, and not every entry will be accepted into the competition. Entry forms and complete information relating to this contest are in the prospectus posted at

https://GalvestonArtLeague.com/exhibits/

(the page has a link for downloading the prospectus).

Artists have the option of offering their pieces for sale (and most do so), but they may opt to

label them “Not For Sale.” Even pieces that sell must remain in the gallery for the entire

February exhibit period. The league’s website also will display every entry that the judge

accepts into the contest, and online selling of these pieces is offered with easy, secure credit

card checkout.

Judging this contest will be Missy Rorrer, a jewelry designer who lives in Houston. Rorrer is

active in the Houston area art world, serving on the Visual Arts Committee of Webster

Presbyterian Church and volunteering at the Bay Area Museum Guild. She also has been

general chairman for the Lunar Rendezvous Festival and serves on the festival’s advisory

board.

The Art League’s 2022 Winter Juried Show is one of three such competitions that the

organization holds each year in order to advocate for visual arts and art education in the

greater Galveston County area. Founded in 1914, the league has never had a salaried

employee serving in any position.

Volunteers tackle all tasks ranging from organizing

activities such as this contest, diverse workshops and children’s activities to ringing up sales in the downtown Galveston gallery.

Galveston Art League is always open to receiving new members, and you don’t need to be

a working artist to join.

Anyone who appreciates art and supports art education is welcome and will benefit from membership privileges that include members-only monthly preview parties, a subscription to a quarterly electronic newsletter about the organization’s news plus regional art news, and early notification about limited-capacity workshops and travel

opportunities.

Tax-deductible membership dues start at $40 per year.

Galveston Art League, a 501(c)3

organization, also welcomes tax-deductible donations. For more information about the

organization, including upcoming activities and its colorful history, go to

www.GalvestonArtLeague.com

or send an email to

​gallery2117@gmail.com.