Q: “My Family Thinks I Hoard Because I Collect Stuff. I Disagree.”

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My partner and I are in our late 30s and have been together for a year. As we begin to talk about the future—living together, marriage, etc.—I am starting to think about our financial life, and I have some deep concerns. My partner has significant college debt, as well as a new car they are paying off on a zero-interest loan. They currently earn very little, as they are completing an education program (for which they took on a small amount of additional debt). They have no savings and no family they can turn to for financial assistance of any kind. The field they are studying to enter has significant potential in terms of job opportunities and earnings, and they are on track to complete this course by next summer. However, even if they land a job in their field immediately upon finishing the program, it will realistically take five to 10 years or more of concerted effort to repay their debt.

