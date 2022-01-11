ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Q: “My Family Thinks I Hoard Because I Collect Stuff. I Disagree.”

By Leslie Josel
ADDitude
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: “My family thinks I have hoarding tendencies, but I disagree. I like to collect sentimental or meaningful things, but I’m not like the people you see on TV. My items are displayed, and you can walk into rooms. My family wants me to get rid of my stuff. I’m so...

www.additudemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
InspireMore

‘My dad is the town crackhead. He cried when he met my son. Every year for my birthday, he gets me a present.’: Daughter to addict urges ‘he was someone before drugs’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Everybody knows my dad is literally the town crackhead. And if you didn’t know, now you do. He’s 10/10 an alcoholic. He was even drunk when I came out of the womb. He’s a true committed drinker.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoarding#Wedding#I Disagree#Adhd
MarketWatch

‘I think they did it on purpose’: My dad and stepmother caught COVID-19 from her family — now he’s dead, and she’s in assisted living with her assets under their control

My father married a wonderful lady about three years ago; both were widowed and in their 70s and 80s. The woman was well off — not rich, but having several rental properties, investments and cash on hand. My father was comfortable and had no financial concerns, and was able to afford vacations and other things to enhance retirement.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘She’s just my stepmom.’ I wasn’t on the daycare list. I’m left off emails because I’m not a ‘primary’ parent.’: Woman navigates blended family life, ‘I’m more than JUST a stepmom’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “As a child, I was raised by my mother and an amazing extended family. My biological father didn’t believe I was his and therefore didn’t want to be a part of my life. My mom did an amazing job, but I always felt like a part of me was missing. At 5 years old, I was fatherless and unbeknownst to me, had developed abandonment issues. That was until my mom married my stepdad with kids from a previous marriage and all was made right, or so I thought.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
ADDitude

Q: “My Teen Has Poor Time Management Skills. How Can I Help Her ‘See’ Time?”

Q: “I am trying desperately to teach my daughter time management. She never knows how long it takes to get from one place to another or how much time she really has to do something. It’s frustrating! When I try to teach her, she just shuts down. How do I show her the concept of time without telling her?” – Time Management Mom.
KIDS
Slate

I Want to Marry a Man Who’s Broke, With No Family Money. Is This a Terrible Decision?

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My partner and I are in our late 30s and have been together for a year. As we begin to talk about the future—living together, marriage, etc.—I am starting to think about our financial life, and I have some deep concerns. My partner has significant college debt, as well as a new car they are paying off on a zero-interest loan. They currently earn very little, as they are completing an education program (for which they took on a small amount of additional debt). They have no savings and no family they can turn to for financial assistance of any kind. The field they are studying to enter has significant potential in terms of job opportunities and earnings, and they are on track to complete this course by next summer. However, even if they land a job in their field immediately upon finishing the program, it will realistically take five to 10 years or more of concerted effort to repay their debt.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Mother uses family holiday card to let loved ones know her child is nonbinary and it's adorable

A young mother is being lauded for celebrating her child embracing their nonbinary identity and for sharing the same with their loved ones. Jennifer Chen posted a family holiday card featuring her husband Brendan Hay, and their twins Chloe and Clark to make the announcement in November. Chen introduced her kid as non-binary and shared their new name—Clark. As reported by TODAY, she wrote, "Clark prefers they/them/he pronouns and would like to be known as my kid/my son who is non-binary. Clark asked us to tell our friends and family who they are now."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Guy asks if he's wrong for buying his best friend's daughter tampons after getting shamed by a woman

We, as a society, have been trying to destigmatize the taboos around menstruation for a long time now. Be it through awareness campaigns or by broaching the subject within our own homes, the worldwide effort to dispel the shame and guilt associated with it is commendable. However, even in this day and age, there are many—of all sexes and ages—who believe this perfectly natural biological process should only be discussed in hushed tones and that those who do not menstruate have no business knowing anything about it. This is abundantly clear from a recent r/AmItheAsshole post where Reddit user, u/creatingastorm asked if he's wrong for "buying my friend's daughter tampons and being too familiar with her."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy