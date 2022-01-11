Rep. Sonney announces retirement

Rep. Curt Sonney (R-Erie) has announced plans to retire at the end of the 2021-22 Legislative Session.

Rep. Sonney has served the residents of the 4th Legislative District since 2004.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of the 4th Legislative District since 2004,” Sonney stated on his website . “I have enjoyed advocating for and supporting our community. In addition, my time as chairman of the House Education Committee has allowed me to help shape education policy throughout the Commonwealth, especially during these unprecedented times. I look forward to traveling and spending time with my family.”

According to his website , Sonney is a Harborcreek Township resident who worked in the private sector prior to running for office. He was a self-employed contractor before taking a job with American Sterilizer, now Steris Corporation, in 1990. Sonney is a former member of the United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America.

During his tenure in the House, Sonney served on numerous committees and has been majority chair of the House Education Committee since 2019. He has also served on the executive committee for the bi-national, nonpartisan Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Legislative Caucus.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The 4th Legislative District in Erie County includes Amity, Concord, Greene, Greenfield, Harborcreek, Leboeuf, North East, Union, Venango, Waterford and Wayne townships; Elgin, Mill Village, North East, Union City, Waterford and Wattsburg boroughs; and the city of Corry.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.