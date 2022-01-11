ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Rep. Sonney announces retirement

By Anna Ashcraft
 5 days ago

Rep. Curt Sonney (R-Erie) has announced plans to retire at the end of the 2021-22 Legislative Session.

Rep. Sonney has served the residents of the 4th Legislative District since 2004.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of the 4th Legislative District since 2004,” Sonney stated on his website . “I have enjoyed advocating for and supporting our community. In addition, my time as chairman of the House Education Committee has allowed me to help shape education policy throughout the Commonwealth, especially during these unprecedented times. I look forward to traveling and spending time with my family.”

Rep. Sonney discusses the importance of investing in early education

According to his website , Sonney is a Harborcreek Township resident who worked in the private sector prior to running for office. He was a self-employed contractor before taking a job with American Sterilizer, now Steris Corporation, in 1990. Sonney is a former member of the United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America.

During his tenure in the House, Sonney served on numerous committees and has been majority chair of the House Education Committee since 2019. He has also served on the executive committee for the bi-national, nonpartisan Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Legislative Caucus.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com's breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The 4th Legislative District in Erie County includes Amity, Concord, Greene, Greenfield, Harborcreek, Leboeuf, North East, Union, Venango, Waterford and Wayne townships; Elgin, Mill Village, North East, Union City, Waterford and Wattsburg boroughs; and the city of Corry.

Erie, PA
YourErie

Tax form to arrive soon for Pennsylvania residents who claimed unemployment benefits in 2021

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier sent out a reminder on January 14th for all Pennsylvania residents who claimed unemployment benefits in 2021 to monitor their mailboxes and unemployment system notifications for the 1099 form. The 1099 form will allow these residents to properly file their 2021 taxes. “With the arrival […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Allegheny Health Network to require surgical-type masks within their facilities

Allegheny Health Network is requiring surgical-type N95 or KN95 face masks within all facilities. This applies to all patients, visitors, and care teams. They say that these masks provide the best protection against COVID-19 and its variants. The decision was made following CDC guidance. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Crawford County Fairgrounds to hold free COVID-19 testing

The Crawford County Commissioners announced Wednesday that additional COVID-19 testing will be taking place due to extreme high demand within the county. The Board of Commissioners have secured this additional testing with the assistance of the Governor’s office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. AMI Laboratories will be providing PCR testing at no charge to […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
