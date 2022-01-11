ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dating In This Day and Age Can Be Expensive!

WHAS 11
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDating is fun, but it is also...

www.whas11.com

Refinery29

Age-Gap Relationships Can Be Complicated – But So Is Judging Them

I don’t know any happy relationship that isn’t odd in its own way. Add a 13-year age gap into the mix and it doesn’t make things more 'normal', that's for sure. But in my case, it hasn’t made the relationship more difficult, either. What does make things tricky is the sometimes quizzical, sometimes aghast gaze that still follows us around the room, across the table or into the comment section, even in 2022.
Carrie Wynn

Dating With Trust Issues Can Be Difficult

A few years ago I started dating the kindest man… let’s call him David. David was intelligent, handsome, hard-working, and motivated. When we started dating (we had been friends first) I was so excited because I felt like I had finally found someone who was a great match for me.
The Independent

Oystering: What is the new dating trend for 2022?

A new year means a new set of dating trends is on the horizon.Usually, said trends are coined to alert dating app users to cruel habits online, such as ghosting and breadcrumbing - the act of sending out flirtatious signals to make someone think you’re interested in them without committing.This year, though, dating trends have had a positive re-brand, with the first one to emerge offering single people plenty of hope.Introducing “Oystering” - the idea of seeing the world as your oyster after a breakup.Coined by dating app Badoo, the term came to light after its research found that almost half...
skiddle.com

Manchester Gay Speed Dating | Ages 24-40

Turned up to the venue and it was closedð?¤¬ I want my Money back!. The venue it should have been in was closed and no-one was told as the there was a mixup but the host was there and made sure we were accommodated. The new venue worked even though it was not planned. Great time at the event but it is not what I was looking for, it is great to meet new people.
skiddle.com

London Gay Speed Dating | Ages 24-38

Calling all single gay Londoners! Have you ever tried Speed Dating before...interested to find out more?. This event occurred in January 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Chemistry of the Evening. Calling all single gay Londoners!. Sick of swiping? Fancy having loads of dates...
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Planning a Valentine's Day Date

Valentine's Day is almost here, and you might be wondering what the perfect way to share this day with your loved one will be. The typical dinner and a movie might not be cutting it this year, and instead of doing something redundant, you may be wondering how to bring more adventure and excitement to the night. If this is something that you are struggling with, there are a few ways to set the tone for your special night.
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore makes emotional health confession as fans send love

Drew Barrymore opened up to her fans with a heartfelt and candid message about her health on Tuesday. The TV host revealed she's in desperate need of a 'reboot' and feels utterly exhausted in a revealing Instagram post. Alongside a photo of her scales with a post-it note which read,...
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
Hello Magazine

This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
countryliving.com

Joanna Gaines Revealed What She Got for Christmas, and Fans Are Feeling Nostalgic

It looks like Joanna Gaines will be rolling into 2022 in style! The Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to share one of her Christmas gifts, and it has her fans reminiscing about the eighties. It's no surprise that Jo ended up on the nice list, and it looks like she was rewarded with a brand-new pair of roller skates. She immediately hit the trails and took them for a spin with her daughters.
InspireMore

‘She’s just my stepmom.’ I wasn’t on the daycare list. I’m left off emails because I’m not a ‘primary’ parent.’: Woman navigates blended family life, ‘I’m more than JUST a stepmom’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “As a child, I was raised by my mother and an amazing extended family. My biological father didn’t believe I was his and therefore didn’t want to be a part of my life. My mom did an amazing job, but I always felt like a part of me was missing. At 5 years old, I was fatherless and unbeknownst to me, had developed abandonment issues. That was until my mom married my stepdad with kids from a previous marriage and all was made right, or so I thought.
