Knox County, IL

Sampson to run as Democrat for Knox County Sheriff

 5 days ago

There now appears to be a Democratic candidate for Knox County Sheriff in 2022. Douglas Sampson announced on Facebook that he will seek the Democratic nomination...

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Dan Swanson to run for 4th term as State Rep

Republican Dan Swanson confirms that he will run for another term as State Representative. Swanson now represents the 74th District but will now have to run for the newly created 71st Illinois State House District. He was first elected to office in 2016, winning a three-way primary and easily defeating...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Female college student charged after battering GHAS personnel; resisting arrest.

A 22-year old female Knox Student was arrested last Friday after GPD was dispatched to the same address a week prior to arrest the woman’s boyfriend. Tenzin Moenkyi, while arguing with her boyfriend, made some unsettling comments prompting her boyfriend to contact campus security. Security contacted Galesburg Police since the couple arguing is a common occurrence. When GPD arrived, GHAS personnel were attempting to evaluate an uncooperative Moenkyi. Moenkyi kicked GHAS paramedics and slapped officers at one point. She continued to resist as she was escorted to a squad car – kicking the vehicle numerous times. She was eventually transported to the Knox County Jail. Moenkyi was charged with Aggravated Battery to 1st Aid Personnel and Resisting a Peace Officer. GPD a week prior arrested Moenkyi’s boyfriend, 21-year old Charlie Flores after he broke her phone during an argument and refused to identify himself to police.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two men arrested for fighting at Harley’s Pub in two separate incidents Saturday.

Galesburg Police on Saturday night (January 8th) responded to reports of a large fight occurring at Harley’s Pub on Grand Avenue in Galesburg. Officers first met with 21-year old Nicholas Roller of Avon who said 4-5 other males battered him as he was defending his girlfriend. Employees and witnesses told police an intoxicated Roller was the instigator and “wanted to fight everyone,” according to police reports. Roller was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Fighting and Disorderly Conduct. Shortly after police were about to clear the scene, another fight broke out between several males. Patrons pointed out 44-year old Steven McGahey of Gilson as the aggressor. According to reports, McGahey left when police showed up the first time, but then returned and started fighting. McGahey was also transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Fighting and Disorderly Conduct.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man and woman arrested after early-morning fight.

Galesburg Police on Sunday morning (January 9th) were dispatched to the 200 block of North Chambers street for a possible ongoing assault. When officers arrived at the residence they could hear shouting from inside. One officer observed a male subject along with a female subject holding a knife and ordered her to drop it. Officers ordered the subjects to come to the door numerous times with no response. As officers were attempting to kick in the door, the female subject opened the door while holding a baby. The female, identified as 28-year old Cierra Fancher had a fresh wound to one of her eyes. Officers also made contact with 29-year old Howard Cunningham – the two live together at the residence. Both Fancher and Cunningham gave officers conflicting stories about what had happened, but a fight between the two occurred when Fancher returned home from being at the bars all night, according to police reports. Two small children were in the house at the time. Ultimately, Cunningham was charged with Domestic Battery, and Fancher was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. DCFS was also notified to conduct an investigation.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman charged after attempting to allude police.

Just before 4:15 am on Monday, January 10th, while on patrol near South Farnham and East Main Streets, Galesburg Police observed a speeding vehicle heading the opposite direction run the red light at the intersection. After officers turned around to catch up with the vehicle, the SUV had already turned onto Mulberry Street it was apparent the vehicle was attempting to avoid officers. The vehicle quickly pulled into a driveway in the 1000 block of Mulberry Street and the three occupants were entering the residence as officers arrived. When police told the vehicle’s occupants to return to the SUV, only one occupant complied. Police then entered the residence. One of the vehicle’s occupants, 26-year old Sherilynn Riggs of Galesburg refused to exit a bathroom. It was then discovered that Riggs had an in-state warrant for a probation violation. She was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. Riggs was charged with the warrant, Resisting a Peace Officer, No Valid Driver’s License, No Insurance, Speeding, and Disobeying a Traffic Control Device.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman facing drug charges and more after traffic stop.

Around 5:00 pm on Sunday, January 9th, while on routine patrol, Galesburg Police observed a vehicle being driven by an individual known to have a suspended driver’s license. 39-year old Niecia Fields of Galesburg was the sole occupant in the vehicle and GPD ran her name through dispatch to confirm she had a suspended license. Officers were familiar with Fields due to previous encounters. Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Knox Street and Fields drove on and pulled into a driveway in the 500 block of Knox. Fields exited the vehicle and began yelling when officers informed her she was under arrest. Fields tensed up and attempted to sit on the ground when being escorted to a squad car. Police found numerous hypodermic needles on her person and inside the car. A plastic baggie of what later field-tested for methamphetamine was also found on her. Fields was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Driving on a Suspended License, Resisting a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Meth.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Intoxicated Galesburg woman arrested for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident.

Around 4:15 pm on Sunday, January 9th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Florence Avenue for a hit and run report. The 65-year old male victim told police someone had struck his van that was parked on the street and had driven off before he came outside. Police concluded it was a maroon truck that struck the van. About 30 minutes later, GPD responded to the 500 block of North Seminary Street for a report of a female on the ground near a maroon truck rolling around on the ground being uncooperative. The heavily intoxicated female was identified as 46-year old Diana Tiedemann of Galesburg. Tiedemann was eventually taken into custody. Tiedemann was unable to stand or walk on her own, and a field sobriety test wasn’t administered. At the Public Safety Building, she refused to provide a breath sample.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman arrested after trying to cash stolen check.

Galesburg Police late afternoon on Monday, January 3rd responded to First Midwest Bank on East Main Street for a report of fraud. Dispatch informed officers a female subject came into the bank attempting to cash a stolen check. When 30-year old Stephanie Gebo of Galesburg attempted to cash a $450 check, bank tellers checked their system and discovered the account was closed and the check was reported stolen. Gebo couldn’t clearly tell officers what the check was for or how she came into possession of it. Bank employees and officers were already aware of the closed account – a 32-year old Galesburg man was arrested after he tried to cash a stolen check from the same account back on December 22nd. The account owner is deceased and checks were stolen from the departed’s home. Gebo was placed under arrest, charged with Forgery, and transported to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Aldermen authorizes IEPA loan; approves Williams as Galesburg Township Assessor

Galesburg City Council authorized a forgivable loan on Monday night that will eventually replace the last of Galesburg’s lead water service lines. As they have several times in recent years, the Council on Monday voted to borrow $2 million from the IEPA through the Water Supply Loan Program to replace lead service lines. Once the project is completed the IEPA will forgive the entire amount of the loan. It’s estimated the $2 million would replace 450 -500 service lines. City Manager Todd Thompson also reports that Phase 4 of the service line replacement has been completed and they’re working through Phase 5. Council also approved a resolution authorizing the Director of Public Works to sign loan documents for lead service line replacements.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Woman charged after striking hospital security guard.

Around 7:15pm on Christmas Eve, (Friday, December 24th) Galesburg police were dispatched to St. Mary’s Medical Center in response to a patient battering staff. Officers met with an 80-year old male security guard who advised police 53-year old Lorelee Simpson of Galesburg continually tried to leave the hospital. Hospital staff advised Simpson she was not allowed to leave. Simpson continued to ignore staff commands and tried running out of the hospital. That’s when the security guard stepped in front of Simpson trying to stop her. Simpson struck the male several times with her cell phone and at some point cut his arm with her fingernail. Simpson told officers she was trying to leave to get home for the holidays. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Knox County Jail. Simpson was charged with aggravated battery to a victim over the age of 60.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County Unified Command reporting 211 new cases of COVID

Cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in Knox County. Between Monday, December 20, and Sunday, December 26, The Knox County Unified Command announced 211 more new cases of Coronavirus Disease or COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases of the viral disease to 8,610, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Additionally, one more death was reported over the week, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 182 for the county.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing felony theft charges for attempting to steal from JB Hawks.

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, December 21st responded to JB Hawks on North Henderson Street for a theft. Employees told police a male subject came into the store and grabbed a case off of a shelf and continued to walk around. The subject then asked an employee for a lighter and walked outside without paying for the case. When asked by employees if he paid for the item, 27-year old Kedrick Dickerson said he came IN with the case.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after battering woman in her home.

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, December 21st, responded to the 1500 block of McKnight Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officers upon arrival met with a female victim who told police she was talking with someone on the phone while in the shower when 27-year old Bradley Coleman Jr. came into the residence and began battering her with a belt. She ran to a neighbor’s apartment who phoned the police. The victim had had an order or protection against Coleman, but it had expired. The victim was uncooperative with police stating, “He’s going to kill me” according to police reports. She also said Coleman Jr. wasn’t there anymore but allowed officers to search the residence. Coleman was then located inside the residence and taken into custody. The victim’s three children were inside the apartment at the time of the incident.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing numerous charges after breaking into home.

Galesburg Police on Monday afternoon (12/20) responded to a home in the 100 block of Indiana Avenue for reports of a burglary in progress. The female victim told officers she arrived home and noticed a white sedan in her driveway. After neighbors told her the car wasn’t theirs, she walked around the house just as 38-year old Bradley Galloway of Galesburg was exiting the rear entrance. The victim knew Galloway – he at one point was in a relationship with her daughter. Galloway handed the victim the keys to the home, which the victim keeps in an unattached garage. As the victim began to phone 911, Galloway attempted to depart. Officers noticed signs of forced entry to the back door. The next day, Galloway was arrested by Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies for several Knox County Warrants near Oak Run. He was also charged with possession of Methamphetamine. Galloway was additionally charged with Criminal Damage to Property and Felony Trespass to Residence for the incident the day before.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman arrested after driving off in someone’s vehicle.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 18th, just after 1:00 pm, were dispatched to the area of South and Monmouth Boulevard for reports of an accident involving a subject attempting to flee the scene. Officers arrived at the area and observed a vehicle being driven by 26-year old Luz Carillo of Galesburg on South Henderson Street in the wrong lane of traffic. Officers are familiar with Carillo and had received numerous calls regarding her the previous night. She was driving less than 20 miles per hour. But officers also received reports of her speeding in the area as well. Police eventually pulled alongside her vehicle and yelled for her to stop and pull into a parking lot and Carillo complied. It’s unclear why she was driving – officers knew that Carillo was experiencing some mental stress and knew her to not have a valid driver’s license. She told police she got into the vehicle and started it because she was cold, and since the keys were left inside the vehicle, she started it up and began driving. She had driven up on the terrace and through a fence in the 700 block of West Berrien Street at one point. Officers located the owner of the vehicle who did not know Carillo, admitted to leaving the keys inside his unlocked vehicle and wished to pursue charges. Carillo declined medical treatment. She was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Reduce Speed, No Valid Driver’s License, and Motor Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

