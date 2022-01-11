ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

TeraWulf Charitable Foundation Seeds Chesapeake National Recreation Area with $1.25 Million

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 5 days ago

Yesterday, the Chesapeake Conservancy announced that the TeraWulf Charitable Foundation, a newly launched private, philanthropic organization focused on funding and participating in social health, environmental and sustainability programs, made a significant financial commitment of $1.25 million to help the Chesapeake Conservancy and its partners establish the Chesapeake National Recreation Area...

www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eye On Annapolis

New Maya Angelou Mural Installed at Chesapeake Arts Center

A new 20 x 16-foot mural depicting famed author and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou is Anne Arundel County’s newest mural, welcoming visitors at the entrance to Chesapeake Arts Center as part of its 20th-anniversary celebration. Designed by The Artist Oliver James, the mural, titled “Infinite Creation” features a portrait of Angelou accompanied by exuberant colors and includes Angelou’s famous quote “You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

OPINION: WNAV Property Should Become City Park

The property that WNAV Radio is on should be a park – that would take effort by the city of Annapolis, WNAV’s surrounding neighbors in Admiral Heights, a land/preservation trust organization, and/or Pat Sajak. The property has been the summer home of two ospreys, which were given the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Change of Ownership at the Bowie Baysox

Attain Sports and Entertainment  Maryland Baseball, LLC announced that it has purchased the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, located in Bowie, Maryland, and the Frederick Keys, a collegiate summer baseball team that competes in the MLB Draft League, located in Frederick, Maryland effective January 1, 2022.
BOWIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Chesapeake, VA
Society
City
Charity, VA
State
Maryland State
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Annapolis, MD
Society
City
Chesapeake, VA
Eye On Annapolis

Severna Park Leadership Students Raise Over $1,000 to Help Local Kids

Severna Park High School’s Leadership III students Janna Chang and Joi Fleming worked with the Annapolis Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. After reaching out in the summer of 2021, the girls raised money in the Severna Park community throughout the fall before purchasing gifts and dropping them off at the Annapolis Salvation Army Branch Headquarters before the deadline on December 3rd. The girls aimed to raise $200 to buy the gifts for three children. In total, they raised over $1,000, reaching their goal five times over. After spending $300 on the gifts for their three sponsored kids they were able to donate over $700 to directly support the Angel Tree Program.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Hogan: 20 Million N95 and KN95 Masks On the Way for Free Distribution

Governor Larry Hogan today visited the location of a new state-run COVID-19 testing site at UM Shore Regional Health in Easton and announced the locations for five additional hospital-based testing sites that will open by the end of next week. The governor also announced that the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will begin distributing 20 million N95 and KN95 masks to Marylanders next week at no cost, through multiple channels, including local health departments, state-run testing and vaccination sites, and nursing homes.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Chesapeake Bay Commission Elects Senator Elfreth as 2022 Chair

At the conclusion of their two-day meeting in Annapolis, the members of the Chesapeake Bay Commission (CBC) elected their officers for 2022, including naming Maryland Senator Sarah Elfreth, as Chair of the Commission. The CBC is a tri-state legislative body, with bipartisan membership from Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, that works to advance policy at all levels of government to restore and protect the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The CBC is the only legislative member of the Chesapeake Bay Program Partnership.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Rebecca Gonser named New Marketing Director for CRAB

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Gonser as Director of Marketing for the premier adaptive boating organization in the country. Rebecca will be responsible for executing CRAB’s successful marketing strategies and increasing boating opportunities and access to the bay for the disabled community, recovering warriors, and youth from underserved communities.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Chesapeake Bay#Cnra#The National Park System#The National Park Service
Eye On Annapolis

Unity Gardens has Grants for Plants

Could your community use a grant for native plants?. Other Qualified Nonprofits located in Anne Arundel County. Following the pandemic, there’s a heightened interest in nature and improving the world around us. In response, Unity Gardens is doubling the grant funds available this spring to make a powerful impact in our communities.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Grants for Independent Artists Opening January 10th

The local arts community suffered severe financial losses over the last two years, as a result of COVID-19 related closures and cancellations. In response, County Executive Steuart Pittman has made funding from the American Rescue Plan Act available to the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County for two regranting programs, to help artists and arts organizations compensate for financial losses due to the pandemic.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Breaks Ground on New Senior Center

County Executive Steuart Pittman has announced the South County Senior Activity Center renovation and expansion capital improvement project. The announcement was made at a groundbreaking ceremony at the center. The center, located at 27 Stepney’s Lane in Edgewater, was originally built in 1991. Membership since then has grown to over 6,800 members.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Charities
Eye On Annapolis

OPINION: County Council, Vote “No” on Masking for Kids

What do the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, and Germany have in common? All believe any benefits from masking children under the age of 5 are outweighed by the harm done. In fact, the WHO and UNICEF explicitly discourage masking those under 5 to preserve the “safety and overall interest of the child.”
KIDS
Eye On Annapolis

200K Rapid At-Home COVID Test Kits Coming to Anne Arundel

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health (DOH) announced plans for the distribution of 200,000 rapid at-home COVID tests, including an allocation of 100,000 for Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS). The remainder will be distributed through a variety of equity-based channels, to help provide kits to residents and communities that have faced barriers to accessing kits through traditional means.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

City of Annapolis: 100% of Emergency and Connector Roads Passable

City of Annapolis Department of Public Works crews worked overnight and throughout the day Tuesday to continue treating and plowing roadways. As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, about 24 hours after the snowfall ended, DPW Director Michael Johnson reported that 100 percent of the arterial (Snow Emergency) routes and connector roads were treated and had at least one pass with a plow. DPW has 500 tons of salt and will continue fielding crews overnight and Wednesday.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

OPINION: Let’s Not Have a Panic-Demic

Listening to the media about Covid, you would think it was 2020. Predictably, some have returned to useless, failed, or harmful 2020 “remedies.” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman reinstated a mask mandate and wants the County Council to extend it. Others call for a return to remote learning. They’re using an old Covid playbook that reads as if nothing has changed.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Yacht Club to Offer ORC Seminars on January 22

Race officials with Annapolis Yacht Club and Eastport Yacht Club believe there is a significant number of mid-Chesapeake Bay sailboat owners that would like to compete in local regattas and just don’t have the opportunity. To address that issue, AYC and EYC are joining forces to create new classes that will enable those boats to get out onto the racecourse.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy