TeraWulf Charitable Foundation Seeds Chesapeake National Recreation Area with $1.25 Million

Severna Park High School’s Leadership III students Janna Chang and Joi Fleming worked with the Annapolis Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. After reaching out in the summer of 2021, the girls raised money in the Severna Park community throughout the fall before purchasing gifts and dropping them off at the Annapolis Salvation Army Branch Headquarters before the deadline on December 3rd. The girls aimed to raise $200 to buy the gifts for three children. In total, they raised over $1,000, reaching their goal five times over. After spending $300 on the gifts for their three sponsored kids they were able to donate over $700 to directly support the Angel Tree Program.

SEVERNA PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO