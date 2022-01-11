ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Chien-Shiung Wu: Unraveling the public, private legacy of the groundbreaking nuclear physicist

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJada Yuan, Washington Post political reporter, reflects on the public and...

The dangers of languishing: Living, but not flourishing

For the full story, click here. In an op-ed for The New York Times, psychologist Adam Grant puts a name to that feeling borne out of the pandemic — showing up for life, but living without purpose, without aim. Grant draws on the work of Emory University sociologist Corey...
MENTAL HEALTH
How attitudes among the fully vaccinated are shifting as omicron surges

Derek Thompson, senior writer at The Atlantic, talks about the way people are changing their attitude toward the pandemic, especially among people who are fully vaccinated. He sees different communities telling themselves different things about what’s going on and coming to different conclusions about how to live with the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Dangerous’: Wife of indicted Oath Keepers founder calls him a ‘sociopath’

The founder of the extremist right-wing gang the Oath Keepers has been described as a "complete sociopath" by his estranged wife. Tasha Adams, the wife of Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, made the comments during an interview on CNN a day after he was charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Capitol riot. Ms Adams said she was happy he was arrested and that she had previous feared for the safety of herself and her family. She said she felt "so much relief" that the man was behind bars and facing serious charges. "I knew...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Politics
AFP

US Capitol assault probe subpoenas social media giants

The congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 storming of the US Capitol on Thursday subpoenaed records from YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit that would detail the use of social media in the attack. The subpoenas were sent to YouTube parent Alphabet (Google) and Facebook parent Meta in addition to Twitter and Reddit.
CONGRESS & COURTS

