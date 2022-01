Industrial stocks continue to gain attention in the stock market today as inflation begins to moderate. This week saw the release of the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for December. In particular, the price component of the index, a proxy of inflation, came in at 68.2, down from 82.4 in November. These are all welcoming factors for investors looking for the best industrial stocks to buy. Besides, industrial stocks are considered to be part of the cyclical stock category. This means as the economy improves, so would the demand for the products and services of these industrial companies. The industrial sector comprises companies that manufacture machinery, construction supplies, and raw materials.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO