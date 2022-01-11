ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 12,494 new cases, 29 new deaths on January 11

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XL6Qg_0dilzdDL00

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 12,494 new cases and 29 new deaths on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 949,941 and the total number of deaths to 15,102.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 111 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 12 on Tuesday; coming to a total of 1,905 hospitalized patients with 98 on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktve#Kard#Ldh#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGNO

FDA deregulates French dressing

The Association for Dressings and Sauces’s decades-long battle to revoke the standards for French dressing has finally come to an end, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreeing to deregulate a label the group said “restricts innovation.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGNO

Mississippi Senate passes bill to create medical marijuana program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Senate passed a bill to create a medical marijuana program, according to the Associated Press. Senate Bill 2095 would allow a person with a marijuana prescription to obtain up to 3.5 grams of the substance per day. The bill also sets taxes on the production and sale of cannabis, and […]
JACKSON, MS
WGNO

FBI: Suspect attacked officer “without provocation” at Pentagon bus platform

ARLINGTON (WDVM) — The FBI released preliminary details on the fatal stabbing of Pentagon police officer George Gonzalez Tuesday morning. Federal investigators say on Tuesday around 10:43 am, Austin William Lanz exited a bus at the Pentagon Transit Center in Arlington, VA, and with no provocation immediately attacked officer Gonzalez with a knife. According to […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WGNO

WGNO

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy