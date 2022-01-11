ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardest Easy Foods To Make

 5 days ago

A new poll found 56% of us have botched recipes that are considered “easy.” So what’s the hardest “easy” thing to make? The #1...

thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
The Independent

How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”Banana peel pulled porkMakes: 1 portionIngredients:1 banana peel½ tsp ground cumin½ tsp smoked paprika1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)3 tbsp tomato ketchup1 soft bread roll1 tbsp coleslawOlive oilSaltMethod:1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over...
Taste Of Home

How to Make Easy 3-Ingredient Banana Bread

I promise that this is the easiest banana bread recipe you will ever find. You need only three simple ingredients: a box of the best cake mix, mashed ripe bananas and 2 eggs. That’s it. You can use any flavor of cake mix here. I chose yellow cake mix...
kingsvillerecord.com

Make Mealtime Easy with Simple Ingredients

(Family Features) Maintaining healthy habits andmanaging schedules for the entire family is often easier said than done. When you’re strapped for time, look for food and ingredients with versatility that allow you to balance nutrition with flavor. Plan Ahead by Meal Prepping.
EatingWell

30 Easy Salmon Recipes to Make in January

When you want a healthy, filling meal, turn to one of these salmon recipes. From a simple, one-pan roast salmon and veggies to a saucy dinner served over rice or pasta, these ideas require just 20 minutes or less of active cooking time. Recipes like our Creamy Salmon Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus are tasty meals that include delicious winter produce like potato, avocado and pineapple.
Logan Banner

Janet McCormick: White Chicken Chili is fast and easy comfort food

We ate at a fancy restaurant this weekend in Cincinnati while visiting my son for Christmas. By “fancy,” I think I really mean expensive — except there was a dress code, and maybe I mean that to be synonymous with “fancy” — but then I quickly reverted back to expensive when I saw the steaks were quite costly, $100 to be exact.
momjunction.com

20+ Healthy And Easy Dessert Recipes For Kids To Make

People of all ages usually enjoy desserts. However, when it comes to children, relishing desserts knows no ritual, tradition, or time. They simply love eating desserts because they are sweet and sapid. So here we bring you some easy-to-make, attractive, and flavorsome dessert recipes for kids from countries such as...
EatingWell

23 Easy Low-Calorie Dinners You'll Want to Make This Winter

These light dinners are a great fit for any weeknight. Each recipe requires just 20 minutes of active time in the kitchen, so you can whip up a healthy, tasty meal without breaking a sweat. Plus, each simple dish has fewer than 575 calories per serving and includes lots of delicious wintry produce like sweet potatoes, kale and cauliflower. Recipes like our Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese and Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes make it easy to shake up your winter dinner menu.
epcan.com

Healthy Soup Makes Eating Vegetables Easy

Like most folks, I've resolved to eat more vegetables in the new year. Here's an inexpensive and appetizing idea that's been making my goal much easier. Each weekend, make one big pot of Very Versatile Vegetable Soup to enjoy for lunch the entire week. This soup is delicious, but to...
