ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Shannon Grove says Newsom’s budget plan will not fix California’s existing problems

By Mason Rockfellow
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCfsL_0dilvdmp00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — On Monday Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) scrutinized and applauded a part of Governor Newsom’s $286 billion dollar state budget proposal.

Newsom’s budget proposal includes important areas of interest such as COVID-19, climate change, homelessness, crime, health care and the states cost of living.

Gavin Newsom visits Central Valley to discuss California’s plan for universal healthcare

Grove quickly stated her opinion on the state budget plan by saying he is pushing the same policies on California that led the state to have the problems that he is trying to combat with the new budget proposal.

“Governor Newsom’s budget over taxes and over-regulates Californians while continuing to push the same policies that have resulted in the highest cost of living, the highest poverty, historically high crime rates and worsening homeless crisis, despite record high spending,” Grove said.

The senator also stated she was happy with Newsom’s plan to set aside $400 million to increase the number of firefighters in the state to meet the demands of wildfire management, but without setting aside a part of the budget for water storage, it will not fix the state’s food and water security issues.

“In December, Senator McGuire and I called on the governor to increase the number of state firefighters to meet the increasing demands of wildfire management, and I am pleased he has set aside $400 million for this proposal,” Grove said. “I appreciate the governor’s focus on the drought’s impact on food producers and funding for water conveyance, but with no additional money for water storage, the budget is still not serious about addressing California’s food and water security. I hope the governor understands we can’t import 100% of the food the Central Valley grows.”

Grove is also still strongly opposed to Newsom’s plan to faze out oil and gas production in the state to move.

“I am also strongly opposed to the governor’s continued war on the state’s oil and gas industry, which provides good jobs for thousands of families and energy security for all Californians. The governor and the majority party must prioritize the immediate needs of Californians, instead of focusing on their utopian Government controlled state,” said Grove.

Newsom’s budget plan has received mixed responses from other Central Valley politicians Rudy Salas , Vince Fong and several from Fresno County .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 5

Related
KGET

Can someone oust Newsom in 2022? So far, no one is trying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom’s visit to Kern County on Tuesday was a reminder that he will face voters once again this year. It was just four months ago Newsom soundly defeated a recall effort, but the results weren’t so positive for the governor in Kern, something he didn’t shy away from during his […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Newsom details California’s plans to invest in transportation

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Newsom was in the South Bay on Thursday to share “significant” transportation and infrastructure investments, according to his office. He said the latest budget proposal is intentionally focused on bringing together issues related to climate, health, economic and workforce development – with transportation being a key aspect within […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
KGET

What happens to Gill’s contributions for Congress run now that he’s running for supervisor?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –  When Louis Gill, the former executive director of the Bakersfield Homeless Center, announced he was entering politics to run for Congress, the campaign contributions started rolling in.        Eight weeks later he changed course, switching from Congress – and a challenge to House Minority Leader Kevin Mccarthy –  to the seat on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Retired CHP Assistant Chief Brian Smith announces candidacy for Kern County Board of Supervisors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Retired California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Brian Smith announced his candidacy Thursday in the race for Kern’s Board of Supervisors District 3. “I am running for Kern County Supervisor to defend public safety, protect the taxpayers, and restore confidence in our government,” Smith said during his formal announcement at the Bakersfield […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Fong
Person
Shannon Grove
Person
Rudy Salas
Person
Gavin Newsom
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,002 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 2,002 cases today. This brings the county’s totals to 181,112 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 1,964 deaths, and 159,365 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 573,234 negative COVID-19 tests and 181,112 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Inmate visitation temporarily suspended due to rise in COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate visitation at county facilities is being temporarily suspended due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The suspension will start Saturday at the Central Receiving Facility, Lerdo Pretrial Facility, and Lerdo Justice Facility, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office will reevaluate […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Wasco on Sunday

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Several local nonprofits are teaming up with the City of Wasco and Kern Public Health to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday. The group, known as United Against COVID-19, says it’s happening Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the “old courthouse” at 810 8th St. in Wasco. Organizers say […]
WASCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Security#Homelessness#Drought#Californians
KGET

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
KGET

KGET

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy