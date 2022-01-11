ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

61 candidates registered on first day of filing for primary election in West Virginia

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSmqu_0dilvb1N00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Secretary of State says that 61 candidates throughout West Virginia have already filed paperwork to run for office on the first day of filing.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said his Elections Division got so busy they had to set up extra tables to facilitate the number of candidates wanting to file.

“The enthusiasm I saw on the first day was a great way to start the 2022 election cycle,” said Secretary Warner. “Coming off the tremendously successful 2020 General Election, confidence in our election process is high. Candidates and West Virginia voters believe that West Virginia elections are fair, voting is accessible, and elections are conducted with a very high level of security and integrity.”

What is top priority for politicians as the new West Virginia legislative session starts?

From a previous press release, candidates needed to file at either the Secretary of State or with County Clerks depending on what they are planning to run for. Mail-in filing is also allowed. You can read the rules by clicking here .

All candidate filings require the candidate’s signature to be notarized.

Candidates have until Jan. 29, 2022, to file to run for office. Candidates filing in-person with the Secretary of State ends at midnight on Jan. 29, and candidates filing with County Clerks ends at noon on Jan. 29, according to a press release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Comparing COVID data in the 4-state area

(WDVM) — The United States has just reached another grim milestone; this one now marks over 64 million COVID-19 cases. WDVM compared data from around the 4-state area to see how the surge is affecting residents. In the 4-state area, Virginia leads with 1,351,417 million cases and an increase of 17219 new cases in the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Supreme Court orders new congressional map be redrawn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Days after ordering that districts for the state house and senate be redrawn, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Friday that the new congressional map is unconstitutionally gerrymandered and must be redone, too. In a 4-3 ruling, the court ruled in favor of a group challenging the map. The map draws U.S. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 26,000 new cases reported with backlog

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. The ODH announced Friday that cases for the next several days will be inflated due to a processing lag caused by the unprecedented number of cases reported. There was also a processing enhancement […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
WOWK 13 News

‘When I Grow Up’ essay contest open to West Virginia K-5th grade students

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s “2022 SMART529 When I Grow Up” student and teacher essay contest is getting underway. West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore says the annual contest gives kindergarten through 5th-grade students throughout the Mountain State a chance to win up to $5,000 in SMART529 savings for higher education and cash prizes […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Elections#Primary Election#State Mac Warner#Elections Division#County Clerks
WOWK 13 News

Fire in Charleston overnight

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials say there was a fully involved fire in Charleston on Pacific Street this morning. They say the call came in right before 5:30 a.m. They say there were no injuries and no one was taken to the hospital. Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Police Department responded to the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Milton for Fugitive from Justice in Georgia

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — A Georgia man has been arrested in Milton on multiple charges from Georgia and charges from Putnam County, the Milton Police Department reports. On Jan. 15 at a traffic stop near a Sheetz, a passenger, later identified as Kenneth Cart from Kingston, Georgia, of a car got out and attempted to […]
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

COVID deaths and cases are rising again at US nursing homes

COVID-19 infections are soaring again at U.S. nursing homes because of the omicron wave, and deaths are climbing too, leading to new restrictions on family visits and a renewed push to get more residents and staff members vaccinated and boosted. Nursing homes were the lethal epicenter of the pandemic early on, before the vaccine allowed […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Appalachian Power prepped and ready for upcoming winter weather

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Appalachian Power is getting ready for the winter weather. The electric company plans to have crews and workers ready to provide assistance in their coverage area. Phil Moye, a spokesperson with AEP said residents have time to get essentials. Moye mentioned gathering supplies like candles, non-perishable foods, clothes, and make sure your […]
GHENT, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy