61 candidates registered on first day of filing for primary election in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Secretary of State says that 61 candidates throughout West Virginia have already filed paperwork to run for office on the first day of filing.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said his Elections Division got so busy they had to set up extra tables to facilitate the number of candidates wanting to file.

“The enthusiasm I saw on the first day was a great way to start the 2022 election cycle,” said Secretary Warner. “Coming off the tremendously successful 2020 General Election, confidence in our election process is high. Candidates and West Virginia voters believe that West Virginia elections are fair, voting is accessible, and elections are conducted with a very high level of security and integrity.”

From a previous press release, candidates needed to file at either the Secretary of State or with County Clerks depending on what they are planning to run for. Mail-in filing is also allowed. You can read the rules by clicking here .

All candidate filings require the candidate’s signature to be notarized.

Candidates have until Jan. 29, 2022, to file to run for office. Candidates filing in-person with the Secretary of State ends at midnight on Jan. 29, and candidates filing with County Clerks ends at noon on Jan. 29, according to a press release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.