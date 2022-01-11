ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Ibiza Beaches Could Disappear by the End of the Century

By Alex Belisle
EDMTunes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeaches in Ibiza could be a thing of the past as soon as 2100, per scientists. A new study showed that about 65% of the beach surface in Ibiza could disappear by the end of the century. The Frontiers in Marine Science journal published the article at the end of last...

www.edmtunes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

You and 13 pals could rent this entire sixteenth-century pub via Airbnb

Okay, so, we think we might have found the ultimate pals’ getaway. Friends, the rental in question is a fully-functioning pub. The sixteenth-century building is in the UK’s picturesque Lincolnshire Wolds (an official area of outstanding natural beauty), and has room for a whopping 14 guests. In other words: pretty all your closest mates, or extended family, could stay at the White Hart Inn. And if you’re feeling generous? There’s room for up to 40 in the bar area, so you could host a big night in for everyone you know, too.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

How Luxury Travel Firms Are Transforming Superyacht Charters Into Unforgettable Adventures

Patrick had previously chartered boats in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and the Adriatic and set foot on all seven continents. Still, he’d never witnessed anything like this. “Twenty humpback whales surrounding our Zodiac, a feeding frenzy on krill,” he recounts. “Diving, water boiling, coming up a few feet away—it was a life experience to see these mammoth mammals having the time of their lives.” Such was a typical afternoon last October aboard the Nansen Explorer, a 236-foot ice-class vessel converted into an amenity-laden 12-guest explorer yacht. Patrick, who requested a pseudonym, was sailing with his family for two weeks in...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Climate Change#End Of The Century#Frontiers#Marine Science Journal#Ph D
natureworldnews.com

11 Strangest Ocean Creatures That Washed Ashore this Year

The world's oceans seem to have managed to find its way back to the shallows regardless of its vastness, carrying with it its very distinct, even weird, organisms ashore. Live Science was able to enumerate 11 of the strange ocean creatures that washed ashore this year of 2021. Sailor jellyfish...
WILDLIFE
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Interesting Engineering

A Massive Volcano Eruption Is Growing New Landmass in Real Time

As people across the world took a break from their routines and lazed over the weekend, an underwater volcano in the Pacific Ocean did quite the opposite and went into an active frenzy sending plumes of ash and smoke into the sky. And according to emerging footage, a new landmass is being added to the island created by the volcano's eruption, Futurism reported.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Waves from the Tonga tsunami are still being felt in Australia – and even a 50cm surge could knock you off your feet

The eruption of the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha'apai created a tsunami felt across the Pacific Ocean. This includes Australia, where small but measurable tsunami waves were still being recorded as late as Monday afternoon. These may even persist into Tuesday morning. The sea level gauge at Nuku’alofa, Tonga, recorded a tsunami wave of 1.19 metres before it stopped reporting. The waves that subsequently arrived at the Australian coast were comparable to some of the biggest tsunami waves recorded here, including those generated by the southern Chile earthquake in 1960 – one of the largest on record. The Tongan volcanic...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

World’s largest fish breeding ground discovered in Antarctica with 60 million nests

The world's largest fish breeding ground has been discovered in Antarctica.Around 60 million icefish nests were found on the ocean floor in the south of the Weddell Sea.The nests were concentrated in a 92-square-mile area – around the size of Kettering – and there were sometimes two per square metre. Each nest contained up to 2,500 eggs.Researchers on the German research vessel Polarstern came across the breeding ground by accident when carrying out routine observations with a camera towed up to 535m underwater.The Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) has been exploring the Weddell sea since the early 1980s but until...
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

Researchers Accidentally Discover Massive Surprise Beneath Antarctic Seas: Here’s How

Researchers have been exploring Antarctica for decades. However, the largely uninhabited, frozen continent still holds countless mysteries. There are countless theories as to what could be hidden in the ice. Some believe that the continent holds UFO evidence. Others believe that there is a wealth of undiscovered life hidden on the frigid landmass and in its waters. Recently, researchers made a shocking discovery on Antarctica’s seabed.
SCIENCE
AFP

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption felt around the world

The massive underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga was so powerful it was recorded around the world and triggered a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the United States, scientists said Sunday. The Fife weather station in Scotland tweeted it was "just incredible to think of the power that can send a shockwave around the world" after the eruptions produced a jump in its air pressure graph.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Volcano erupts near Tonga, islanders rush to escape waves

An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground.There were no immediate reports of injuries or the extent of the damage as communications with the small nation remained problematic. Video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas, swirling around homes and buildings. New Zealand's military said it was monitoring the situation and remained on standby, ready to assist if asked.Satellite images showed a huge eruption. The Tonga Meteorological Services said a tsunami warning was in...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Tongans flee tsunami following powerful volcanic eruption

Frightened Tongans fled to higher ground Saturday after a massive volcanic eruption -- heard in neighbouring countries -- triggered tsunami warnings across the South Pacific. "A 1.2 metre tsunami wave has been observed at Nuku'alofa," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology tweeted. The latest eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano came just a few hours after a separate Friday tsunami warning was lifted due to the eruption. Mere Taufa said she was in her house getting ready for dinner when the volcano erupted.
ENVIRONMENT
EDMTunes

Groove Cruise Orlando Announces Outstanding Daily Lineups for 2022 Voyage!

We are finally in 2022, and for that, we couldn’t be happier. While the last year+ hasn’t been the most pleasant, from the looks of it, things are about to get much better. If you happen to be attending this year’s Groove Cruise Orlando, I’m sure you would agree with these sentiments, entirely. If not, there is still time to make the trip! While there have been a few changes to the itinerary due to recent events, the GC voyage remains the same and will feature 4+ days of non-stop partying. Another thing that remains the same, is that of the lineup. Speaking of which, the captains over at Groove Cruise recently dropped the daily schedules, which I am happy to be sharing with you today.
ORLANDO, FL
EDMTunes

Joris Voorn Shares 7 Hour All Night Set at Fabric London

Over the weekend Joris Voorn helped kick-off 2022 with a seven-hour set at Fabric London on January 8th. It is now available for streaming. The house and techno stalwart hailing from Amsterdam breaks down his set into three parts, each chock full of techno and underground goodies for two hours each. This marked the first fabric Saturday party of the new year, and what a bang it was.
MUSIC
AFP

Ecuador expands sea life protections around Galapagos

Ecuador created a massive new marine reserve Friday north of its Galapagos islands, forming a Pacific corridor up to Costa Rica's Cocos Island National Park to preserve species of migratory fauna, such as sharks. President Guillermo Lasso, on board a scientific vessel from the Galapagos National Park (PNG) anchored in the bay of Puerto Ayora off Santa Cruz Island, signed the decree creating the new reserve called "Hermandad" (Brotherhood). To mark the opening of the marine reserve, he then cut a ribbon made out of materials collected during coastal cleanups conducted in the Galapagos. The new reserve is incorporated into the 138,000 square kilometers (50,200 square miles) of reserve that have existed since March 1998.
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy