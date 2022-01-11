Ibiza Beaches Could Disappear by the End of the Century

We are finally in 2022, and for that, we couldn’t be happier. While the last year+ hasn’t been the most pleasant, from the looks of it, things are about to get much better. If you happen to be attending this year’s Groove Cruise Orlando, I’m sure you would agree with these sentiments, entirely. If not, there is still time to make the trip! While there have been a few changes to the itinerary due to recent events, the GC voyage remains the same and will feature 4+ days of non-stop partying. Another thing that remains the same, is that of the lineup. Speaking of which, the captains over at Groove Cruise recently dropped the daily schedules, which I am happy to be sharing with you today.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO