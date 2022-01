Did you know that Zenith is in closed beta right now? Because it won’t be for much longer; the game is moving into launch on VR platforms on January 27th, with a later test phase and launch for PC players. This is good news for both of the players who have VR headsets and really like MMOs. (I kid, of course. There are probably, like, at least a dozen people in that group.)

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO