Video Games

New York Videogame Awards Nominees Announced

By Tanner Hillestad
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) has announced the nominees for the 2022 New York Videogame Awards. The NYVGCC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that promotes the awareness of video games, writing, and journalism in the New York City area. In addition to revealing the nominees, the NYVGCC...

hardcoregamer.com

Nominees For 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Revealed

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has announced the nomineeds for he 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards, the peer-juried awards show. For the sixth year the award show will be co-hosted by Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller, who will reveal the winners during a livestream on February 24 at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. Fifty-nine games released in 2021 have received nominations, with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart leading the pack with nine nominations with Deathloop in a close second place with eight nominations. Academy members will begin voting to. A complete list of nominees can be seen here.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Rumor: Final Fantasy 16 Delayed The Announcement of a Sony Exclusive Game

Final Fantasy 16 has supposedly delayed the announcement of another PlayStation exclusive title from Square Enix. That’s according to Jordan Middler, a games journalist over at VGC. Writing on ResetEra, Middler claimed that Square Enix had intended to reveal its next PS5 exclusive title already. However, the company delayed the reveal to not take the spotlight away from Final Fantasy 16.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Indie Puzzle Game Please, Touch The Artwork Announces Release Date

Indie puzzle game Please, Touch The Artwork has an official release date. In a press release earlier today, the developer, Studio Waterzooi, announced that the game would be released on Steam, iOS, and Android on January 26, 2022. Based in Brussels, Belgium, Studio Waterzooi is a one-man studio founded by...
VIDEO GAMES
State
New York State
Deadline

ICG Publicists Awards Film Nominees Set

EXCLUSIVE: The International Cinematographers Guild has pulled back the curtain on the motion picture nominees for its 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards. Vying for the Les Mason Award for Achievement in Publicity are unit publicists Gabriela Gutentag and Sheryl Main, BazanPR president Jackie Bazan, Walt Disney Studios awards publicist Kira Feola; independet publicist Leonard Morpurgo; and Paramount’s EVP Domestic Publicity David Waldman. The half-dozen nominees for Publicist of the Year are Paramount’s senior domestic publicist Michelle Alt, Paramount’s senior international publicist Hayley Morrow, 42West agency publicist Annalee Paulo-Hensley, Walt Disney Studios’ studio global publicist Marshall Weinbaum and unit publicists John Pisani and...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

LEAP Announced by Blue Isle Studios

LEAP is a new first-person shooter by veteran indie developers Blue Isle Studios. The team behind Valley and Citadel: Forged in Fire announced today that they plan to release their new multiplayer shooter on Steam Early Access in February. The unveiling of the new game also comes with the announcement of a closed beta test.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Trophies and Achievements Revealed

The trophy list for Rainbow Six Extraction has been uploaded to the PlayStation Network, giving players a look at what will be required to get all the trophies and achievements in the game. Although the achievement list has not actually been released yet, expect it to be the same as this list minus the platinum trophy. The list below contains 43 trophies with 15 hidden. Details on the hidden trophies will likely be available online shortly after the release of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards: Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Hudgens Tapped to Announce Nominees

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens have been tapped to announce the nominees for the 28th annual SAG Awards next week. The announcement will take place live at 7 a.m. PT Wednesday, Jan.12, on @sagawards’ Instagram Live. It will be preceded with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher on Instagram Stories at 6:50 a.m. PT. Nominations for the best action performances by television and film ensembles will follow, with announcements made by SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin. The SAG Awards ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 5 p.m. PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Dawson most recently appeared in Hulu’s Dopesick, followed by the Ava DuVernay-directed pilot DMZ for HBO Max. She also will star in the Mandalorian spinoff series Ahsoka Tano. Hudgens’ most recent film, Asking for It, premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. She can currently be seen in the third installment of Netflix’s The Princess Switch series and Lin Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick … Boom! Drescher was elected SAG-AFTRA president in September. George joined the SAG Awards committee in 2015, while McLaughlin joined in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Michael Mando
thenerdstash.com

Kirby 30th Anniversary Brings Upcoming Nintendo Celebration

Where would Nintendo be without its lovable pink puffball, Kirby? Interestingly enough, the character almost didn’t exist. Furthermore, Nintendo’s lawyer John Kirby gave the guy his iconic namesake. That aside, he came to being and has become one of the most iconic Nintendo characters and especially since series creator Masahiro Sakurai also made Super Smash Bros as a result. After an actual lifetime of games, Kirby has reached his 30th anniversary. To begin the formal Kirby celebration, Nintendo released a commemorative wallpaper. However, it seems they’ve got much more in store coming later this year. Let’s take a look back and forward at Kirby’s life.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Trevenant Announced for Pokémon Unite

The official Pokémon Unite Twitter page has revealed that the Trevenant will soon debut as the next fighter to join the roster in Pokémon Unite! This Ghost- and Grass-type Pokémon was first introduced to the series in Pokémon X & Y on for the Nintendo 3DS, and it’s been confirmed that it will officially be added to the game next week January 20. While the details on the exact moveset and abilities for Trevetant in Pokémon Unite have not been revealed yet, the trailer did specify that it would be a Defender while providing a quick overview of its movement and how it will look in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Final Fantasy XIV Announces Return to Full Services

Final Fantasy XIV has had its busiest month to date. So much so that Square Enix was forced to suspend sales. This was in the wake of the Endwalker expansion, which dropped on the week of December 3. With Blizzard’s controversy last year still affecting World of Warcraft, FFXIV became the new MMORPG of choice. What was once an unsuccessful game has earned a lot of polish and praise in the last few expansions. And with the highly-anticipated Endwalker expansion coming at the same time, the Chocobo droppings hit the fan. Thankfully, after just about a month of suspension, Final Fantasy XIV has announced that they will return to full services in the next few weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

My Hero Academia Battle Royale Called Ultra Rumble Announced

The battle royale genre has been around for a while now, and at this point, everyone is throwing their hat in the ring. Whether through cameos in Fortnite or solitary games, all the big companies are giving it a shot. There has even been some anime presence due to the Naruto Fortnite event. However, it was announced earlier today that the first anime-specific game would be coming soon. Bandai Namco has announced that their battle royale of choice will focus on My Hero Academia. Known as My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, it will bring quirks to all platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Each World in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Will Have Its Own Art Style

Miles Morales will be swinging yet again into some groundbreaking visual territory when he returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). In a recent interview with Collider, filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller spoke about their ambitious approach to Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse follow-up. The writers teased that fans who loved the first film’s groundbreaking visuals will be in for yet another “ambitious” effort, according to Lord, in the first half of the two-part sequel. “It is, as Phil said, a very ambitious sequel because we didn’t want to just sort of do the same thing...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Moon Knight Trailer Officially Dropping Monday

Disney has officially announced that the world premiere trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus original series, Moon Knight, will be released during the NFL Super Wild Card match on Monday, January 17, 2022, on ESPN and ABC Network. The Moon Knight teaser trailer showcased in the Tweet provided a brief snippet of the trailer and what the series will entail, much of it seen in previous promotions for the series. It is also likely that the Moon Knight trailer will reveal a release date for the Marvel series, though it’s possible that may have leaked in advance.
NFL
thenerdstash.com

Dune Spice Wars Releasing To Early Access Without Multiplayer

Real-time strategy games have been in an interesting foothold for the last few years. With releases and titles like Humankind and Crusader Kings 3. These games all playmate themselves on their shared world dynamic, which invites competition between different users and play styles. While many of the games recently released in the genre pride themselves on being unique, one such game transforms the genre into something special. Blending real-time and turn-based strategy stylized Dune: Spice Wars in a unique way. After being announced for PC just over a month ago, developer Shiro Games have released some more information. Detailing most of the title’s info and gameplay, Shiro Games posted a brand new FAQ to their Steam page. Updating prospective players and fans, Dune: Spice Wars will be releasing in early access later this year but without multiplayer or campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Puzzle & Dragons Collaboration With The Prince of Tennis II Begins Today

The Puzzle & Dragons collaboration with The Prince of Tennis II begins today. GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. (GOEA) announced the event in a press release earlier today:. “Get a Grand Slam in Puzzle & Dragons’ new collaboration with the anime franchise, The Prince of Tennis II. The court is...
TENNIS
thenerdstash.com

Not For Broadcast Full Release Coming January 25

Not For Broadcast has an official release date. After spending just shy of two years in Early Access on Steam and GOG, the game will be fully released on January 25, 2022. The announcement comes days after the developers celebrated the game surpassing 300,000 sales in Early Access. Developed by...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

3on3 Freestyle Update Bringing Players Together

3on3 Freestyle, the massively online multiplayer sports game developed by JoyCity Entertainment, is releasing its new update today. With the update, developer JoyCity is looking to create a new community space for their player to enjoy. The update will build one central place for players by utilizing cross-play features. Joycity’s...
