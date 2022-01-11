ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iris Energy stock jumps as hashrate climbs 14% in December

By Max Gottlich
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSustainable bitcoin miner Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) stock jumps 13% after the company's operating hashrate of 748 petahash/second climbs 14% in December. The increase is driven by the installation of new generation miners to replace existing lower efficiency miners. Bitcoin (BTC-USD)...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

The Gorman-Rupp Company: Fair Value For A Pump-Centric Enterprise

The Gorman-Rupp Company is a niche industrial products firm focused on the manufacture and sale of pumps. In the industrial space, you will find all sorts of businesses with all sorts of areas of focus. One interesting example is a company called The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). With a very particular niche on the pump market, the business offers investors a unique opportunity to buy what could almost be considered a single product enterprise. Having said that, there are some downsides to the business. Although profits and cash flows have been consistent in recent years, the same can also be said of revenue. The company is exhibiting no real growth in the grand scheme of things and while shares are priced at might normally be considered attractive, they probably shouldn't be when you consider the lack of upside the company has achieved in recent years. All things considered, Gorman-Rupp is not a bad company, but it is not a great one either. It probably is more or less fairly valued, meaning that there are likely better opportunities on the market to be had at this time.
AGRICULTURE
Seekingalpha.com

FSTA: Consumer Staples Dashboard For January

The tobacco industry has excellent scores in value, quality, and momentum. This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in consumer staples. It is also a review of sector ETFs like the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

HJEN: Downsides Of The Seemingly Alluring Theme

HJEN is a $30.6 million fund focusing on pure-play stocks with substantial exposure to the H2 investment theme. The Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN) is a $30.6 million fund focusing on pure-play stocks with substantial exposure to the H2 investment theme. It is relatively cheap for a thematic ETF, with an expense ratio of 45 bps.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

ZIM Integrated sails to #1 industrial gainer, while Kanzhun picks worst decliner spot

Shipping and logistics companies gained in the week, with ZIM leading the pack, while recruitment company Kanzhun was the worst decliner this week. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) finished the week ending Jan. 14 in the red -0.60% after gaining in the previous week. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) was in the red for the second week straight -0.29%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Plug Power Stock Forecast: What To Watch For In 2022

PLUG's investors should watch out for increased sales and a narrowing of its operating losses in 2022. I raise my investment rating for Plug Power Inc.'s (PLUG) shares from a Hold to a Buy. My prior initiation article for Plug Power was published on September 30, 2021. I focus on...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why 51job Stock Jumped 13% This Week

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) shareholders beat the market this week as the stock gained 13% through trading on Thursday. The wider market was down slightly over that time. The Chinese job listing platform sparked optimism on the part of investors after it announced updated details on its proposed merger with Garnet Faith Limited.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Value ETFs build momentum and attract heavy ETF inflows to start 2022

Value-based exchange traded funds continue to build momentum in 2022 as investors are looking at a rotation play away from high-growth names. According to data generated from Eric Balchunas of Bloomberg, 82 different value ETFs have taken in capital inflows YTD that total $4.6B. Even more significant is that the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Macao's Casino Stocks Jumped on Friday

Concessions will be kept at six, which means it's likely all current operators will stay open in Macao. There are some further restrictions on casino ownership, but they aren't big changes. No tax changes seem to be on the horizon either. What happened. The casino industry got a bit of...
GAMBLING
Seekingalpha.com

Is Insignia Systems Stock A Buy Or Sell After The Recent Jump?

ISIG is the latest "meme stock", surging by over 400% in recent months, based on an apparent short-squeeze. Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISIG) provides in-store and digital advertising solutions for consumer brands and retailers. The products include everything from specialty displays and store signage used to drive sales and promotions awareness. While Insignia counts on major corporations as key clients, the company is still a nano-cap with a market value of under $50 million and unprofitable. That said, ISIG has popped up on our radar considering a spectacular rally sending shares up nearly 400% from lows in November which we connect to an otherwise momentum-based short squeeze beyond any real substantive development. Taking a deep dive into company financials, Insignia remains fundamentally challenged which will likely limit upside in the stock. ISIG is highly speculative and we expect shares to ultimately reverse lower.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

SDY: Looking For Higher Yields In Dividend Growth Stocks

SDY invests in Dividend Aristocrats with a preference for higher yields. This dividend ETF article series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios. As holdings and weights change over time, I post updated reviews when necessary. SDY strategy...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Overstock Drawdown Isn't A Buying Opportunity

Overstock’s valuation isn’t cheap given its prospects despite the significant drawdown. While Overstock's (OSTK) drawdown may seem like a buying opportunity, I disagree for the time being. The company may have significantly underperformed the broader market, but its performance gap between its peers is much lower. Its valuation isn't cheap compared to its peers when accounting for growth and profitability expectations either despite its very low absolute multiples.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Global WholeHealth Partners declares stock dividend

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCPK:GWHP) declares a special one-time dividend of two shares of common stock for each one share of common stock. Payable April 1; for shareholders of record March 31. See GWHP Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Albertsons Companies and Kroger viewed cautiously with wage inflation a risk

Wells Fargo says there are too many overhangs surrounding Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) for investors to get comfortable. Analyst Edward Kelly: "Fundamentally, the stock faces challenges at this point in the COVID cycle. Near-term results should be good given Omicron, but tough multi-year demand comparisons, a more value conscious consumer with stimulus roll-off, eventual disinflation, the lap of a vaccine benefit, and the need to ramp digital investment all represent challenges to the narrative beyond 2021."
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

The cruise line spending recovery saw a setback in December

There is a new indication from Bank of America that the omicron COVID variant impacted the recovery in the cruise line industry during December. Core cruise spending was down -39.8% in December compared to the 2019 level after being down 29.2% in November, per Bank of America credit and debit card data. Meanwhile, total monthly card spending on cruise including refunds declined to -46.6% vs 2019 in December vs. -33.3% in November.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

First Web3 ETF is set to debut from Simplify Asset Management

Simplify Asset Management has filed an application on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the Simplify Volt Web3 ETF. The fund will also trade under the ticker symbol “WIII” and provide investors exposure to Web3 companies. Web3 is a new concept of the world wide...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Stock Climbed Today

Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) rose 3.5% on Wednesday, furthering the electric vehicle (EV) company's rebound from its recent lows. In the excitement surrounding its initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 10, Rivian's stock soared as high as 130% in the days following its market debut. But its shares went on to plummet in the weeks that followed. At its lows earlier this month, the stock was down a stunning 58% and trading below its IPO price.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Wells Fargo previews US oil refiner results - estimates going higher

Ahead of Q4 results, Wells analyst Roger Read provides a preview of upcoming refiner earnings - a confluence of positive macro and company specific factors take his estimates higher; a bullish signal for refiners, despite bearish downstream guides from Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A). In updating estimates, Read flags wider...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

