ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

A Jersey Guy: CFB Got it Right

By Mark Blaudschun
TMGSports
TMGSports
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0iP5_0dilmqh900

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart is 0-4 against his mentor, Alabama's Nick Saban. This will be the second time in five seasons that the two have met for the CFP national championship. Photo by Jason Getz/USA Today.

The celebrations began just before the clock struck midnight at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For the first time in 42 years, the Georgia Bulldogs ended their football season as national champions.

In posting a remarkable 33-18 victory over Southeastern Conference rival and defending national champion Alabama, Coach Kirby Smart's team took care of all family business.

And so did college football in the wild, crazy still COVID dominated world of 2021.

No matter what the people running the sport, supporting it, criticizing or praising it, do, no matter the changes, college football can't be killed off.

On Monday night, with an audience that was projected as too regional in nature, in a sport which many had suggested had become far too inclusive, Alabama and Georgia performed the way the best two best teams in college football should perform.

They offered everything any football fan, anywhere, would want.

They mixed it with drama and raw emotion.

It included with the Cinderella story of a walk-on quarterback who had the goat horns fitted on his shoulders a few minutes earlier, ending his college and possibly football career, as a QB for the ages---certainly so in his home state of Georgia.

Let's start with Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, the Bulldogs improbable starter in its first national champion since legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley guided the 1980 Dawgs to the national championship in 1980.

Even deep in Dawg territory in Athens, some Georgia supporters were saying that Bennett was a good enough quarterback to guide Georgia through most of the SEC season, but not good enough to win the SEC title against (Alabama), which he didn't, and certainly not good enough to beat the Tide in a national championship rematch.

And five minutes into the fourth quarter that appeared to be Georgia and Bennett's fate, when his fumble set up the Tide for a go-ahead TD, giving Coach Nick Saban's team an 18-12 lead and a clear path to another national championship.

""I knew that once I fumbled I was not going to be the reason we lost the game,'' said Bennett afterwards. "I knew that these guys besides me had my back and I had their back too.''

And just like that it happened. Georgia, led by Bennett's passing zipped through the back pedaling Tide for a quick score and a lead it never gave up the rest of the evening.

In the end, it was the Tide which was pushed back by a Georgia offensive line which suddenly played the way it had against everyone else but Alabama--overwhelming, even arrogant.

It was Georgia's time and it didn't matter if the venue was the friendly, warmer confines of an SEC venue or the January chill of Indianapolis in the middle of an artic blast of sub freezing weather.

Georgia fans, as they tend do overwhelmed the stadium, the city, the region.

"Just Dawg Nation showing up here,'' said Smart, who can now add a national championship to his impressive resume. "the tremendous belief in this program, of our fan base. I mean everywhere we went in Indianapolis. we saw our people.''

College football still has a trove of issues to settle, which hinder the progress of the sport.

The powers that be still can't agree on when teams can move to new conferences, much less on how to make an expansion of the CFP playoff system from 4 to 12 teams work.

There are still too many bowl games in a system which rewards mediocrity. Coaches salaries and buyouts still exceed budgets from some third world nations.

New rules allowing players to be compensated for their names, images or likeness continues to expose the underbelly of the sport.

In the end, none of it matters, because no matter what happens, college football will be able to produce gems such as it turned out Monday night.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Dooley
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Is Officially A Nominee For NFL’s Rookie Of The Year

BOSTON (CBS) — There was never much doubt that Mac Jones would be up for NFL’s Rookie of the Year, but Patriots quarterback was officially announced as one of the six nominees for the award on Friday. The New England rookie is going up against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, and Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award. Jones had quite the rookie season for the Patriots, first beating out Cam Newton in training camp...
NFL
MySanAntonio

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
The Tuscaloosa News

GARY COSBY JR.: Nick Saban's reach goes far beyond national championships

The University of Alabama just lost its third national championship game under Nick Saban. Let that sink in for just a moment. Alabama, in the Saban era, has lost more championship games than any other college football team has won during Saban’s tenure at Alabama. I obviously failed to mention the six, yes six, national championships won under his direction at UA. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfb#College Football#American Football#Cfp#Covid#Dawg#Sec
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Rips College Football Star For ‘Stupid’ Comment

It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum. During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
TMGSports

TMGSports

New York City, NY
320
Followers
287
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy