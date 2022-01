PayPal Inc. is considering taking a big step forward with its embrace of cryptocurrencies by "exploring" the creation of its own stablecoin. The San Jose-based ecommerce giant is mulling creating such a coin — a distinct type of cyptocurrency which derives is value from an underlying external asset like the U.S. dollar rather than being mined, as bitcoin is — nearly a year after it first began accepting cryptocurrency as payment.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO