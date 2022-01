VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Yo Eleven'). Further to the Company's December 3rd, 2021 news release, the Company is pleased to announce that on January 10th, 2022 the non-brokered private placement for total proceeds of $132,000 through the issuance of 6,600,000 units of the Company at the price of $0.02 per unit (the 'Financing') has closed. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at the price of $0.25 per common share for a period of three years.

