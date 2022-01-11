ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Makes Decision on 'Station 19' Season 6

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC renewed Station 19 for a sixth season on Tuesday, the day after the network picked up Grey's Anatomy for another year. Station 19 focuses on a group of Seattle firefighters, starring Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren, the character he originated on Grey's Anatomy. Krista Vernoff will be back as...

popculture.com

Comments / 9

Robert Medina
4d ago

I totally agree. I prefer to watch either 911 on Fox, or Chicago fire on NBC. The Station 19, started off real good, but when Retired Captain died, that was it. The show went downhill.

Reply
13
DG
4d ago

Too much focus on relationships and their sexual activity. Need more of actual firefighting and saving lives.

Reply
19
Guest
4d ago

Over it. Boring, to much in house romance I want action !

Reply
14
Related
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Fans Will Definitely Be on Edge After Hearing This News

Christmas began early and with a bang courtesy of the winter finales of Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy. Last Thursday, ABC aired incredible episodes of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, and in typical Shondaland style, the shows left fans with cliffhangers and wanting to know more. This is the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy and the fifth season of Station 19, and fans are excited to see what's next for both of the popular Shondaland programs.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Star Exits as CBS Orders Season 2

CSI: Vegas, the successor to the original CSI series, earned a second season order on Dec. 15. However, one star is not returning for the next batch of episodes. William Petersen is out, meaning Gil Grissom will not be in Season 2. Grissom will remain as an executive producer, but not as an actor. The news came just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Good Doctor new tonight at ABC? Will season 5 wait continue?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight over at ABC? Are we about to see some of these characters back in action?. Just as you would imagine, there’s a lot to be excited about over the rest of the season but, unfortunately, you’ll be waiting a little while to see Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast back. There is no new episode tonight; not only that, but there isn’t one on the air next week either. The plan for now seems to be to bring the show back in the spring, but we’re probably at least a month away from getting additional details.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Are Losing It Over Season 19 After Hearing What Ellen Pompeo Said

Ellen Pompeo will admit that she never imagined she'd still be playing Meredith Grey 17 years after Grey’s Anatomy premiered on ABC in 2005. Today, 18 seasons later, the 52-year-old actress is essential to the hit medical drama, but the possibility of the show coming to an end is never far from her mind. Now that Grey’s fans are starting to talk about a potential 19th season, Ellen is sharing her honest thoughts about the future of the series.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Cleaning Lady: Season One Ratings

The FOX network could really use some successful new drama series but recent entries Our Kind of People and The Big Leap were hardly hits in the ratings. How will The Cleaning Lady perform? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A crime drama series, The...
TV SERIES
Popculture

These 3 CBS Shows Drew in Massive Ratings in 2021

Variety has released the list of top shows for 2021. Three CBS shows, in particular, made it into the top 100 programs for the entire year. While the list was largely dominated by sports programs, NCIS, The Equalizer, and FBI did put up some major numbers when it comes to viewership.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Classic ABC Show Switches to NBC for Reboot

A revival of Life Goes On is in development, but not at ABC. According to a report by TV Line, NBC has ordered a pilot for a reboot of the 1980s TV show. If it goes to series, it will join a long list of shows shuffling between networks in their second lives.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'The Conners' EPs on Katey Sagal's Accident and What's in Store for Season 4 (Exclusive)

After a month-long winter hiatus, The Conners is back on ABC with all-new episodes. And the series wastes no time throwing key family members into the thick of it in the first few episodes back. Executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan chatted with ET about what’s in store for Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Mark (Ames McNamara), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) while revealing when fans can expect to see Louise onscreen again after Katey Sagal was hit by a car last October.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo Is Trying to Bring the Show to an End — and You Won’t Believe the Reason Why

We’ll have to agree to disagree on this one. With each Grey’s Anatomy renewal fans question if it will finally be the hit series’ last season. The show’s creator hasn’t been a lot of help in providing clarity. When asked when a series finale might come, Shonda Rhimes was cagey and would only say that she would be the one to make the call and was prepared to bear the brunt of fans’ upset when she does so.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
Deadline

‘The Goldbergs’ Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Confirms Four Additional Season 9 Episodes

As Deadline reported last month, amid the Jeff Garlin drama — which culminated with the actor’s exit from The Goldbergs following HR investigations — and as the show marked its 200th episode, the veteran ABC comedy series also received an order for four additional episodes, bringing its ninth season to 22 episodes. This morning, The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Instagram to confirm the additional episode order. “2022 has already thrown us many curveballs, but here’s some good news: ABC has ordered 4 additional episodes, bringing season 9 up to 22 episodes!,” she wrote next to photos teasing the comedy’s upcoming episode. “This week’s show will make you want to dance, so wash your leg warmers!” ABC, which just renewed another veteran series, Grey’s Anatomy, is yet to make a renewal recision on The Goldbergs. Nine seasons in, the 1980s family comedy remains a solid ratings performer and an anchor of ABC’s Wednesday comedy lineup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendoncovey)
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Black-ish, This Is Us Begin Final Seasons, Judge Steve Harvey Bows on ABC

TV's winter season kicks into high gear tonight with the final season premieres of Black-ish and This Is Us, and the premiere of Steve Harvey's new "courtroom comedy." Also today: a trio of new sitcoms make their time period premieres, CBS's FBI franchise returns for the back half of the 2021-2022 season, and more. Here's what's new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Chicago PD season 9 episode 11 spoilers: Atwater makes a key decision

Season 9 episode 11 is the second one airing in 2022, and all signs already suggest it will be big for Kevin Atwater. So far this season, what we’ve seen is LaRoyce Hawkins’ character try to have a relationship with Celeste. However, the two met under less-than-ideal circumstances; not only that, but she doesn’t know he’s a cop. This is a delicate situation for him since real feelings could easily get in the way of the job. We’ve wanted him to have some stability in his personal life for a really long time but even when he comes close to getting it, something always seems to get in the way. Hence, precisely where things are right now.
CHICAGO, IL

