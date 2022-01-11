ABC Makes Decision on 'Station 19' Season 6

Is The Good Doctor new tonight over at ABC? Are we about to see some of these characters back in action?. Just as you would imagine, there’s a lot to be excited about over the rest of the season but, unfortunately, you’ll be waiting a little while to see Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast back. There is no new episode tonight; not only that, but there isn’t one on the air next week either. The plan for now seems to be to bring the show back in the spring, but we’re probably at least a month away from getting additional details.

