ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

Polk Jail report: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 6 days ago

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, January 11, 2022 report below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qi4lE_0dilY13b00



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFtFj_0dilY13b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wi2He_0dilY13b00



Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, GA
Polk County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Polk Jail
Polk Today

Polk Today

1K+
Followers
360
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy