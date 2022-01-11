ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Dairy Alternatives Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

 5 days ago

Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Rice and Other Sources), Application (Food, Beverages, Dairy-free Probiotic Drinks and Others), Distribution Channel (Large Retail, Small Retail, Specialty Stores and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″. According to the report, the global dairy alternatives industry was pegged at $13.02 billion in...

Las Vegas Herald

IoT Cloud Platform Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | PTC, General Electric, IBM

The IoT Cloud Platform research report combines vital data incorporating the competitive landscape, global, regional, and country-specific market size, market growth analysis, market share, recent developments, and market growth in segmentation. Furthermore, the IoT Cloud Platform research report offers information and thoughtful facts like share, revenue, historical data, and global market share. It also highlights vital aspects like opportunities, driving, product scope, market overview, and driving force.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Patient Registry Software Market Tipped for Strong Growth Track || Top Players - FIGmd, Global Vision Technologies, Image Trend

Market Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "Patient Registry Software Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Fintech Insurance market size to showcase lucrative growth trends over 2021-2026 | Lemonade, Singlife, Metromile

Latest update report on Fintech Insurance Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Fintech Insurance industry. With the classified Fintech Insurance market research based on various growing regions, this report provides leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on. The Market research report on Fintech Insurance has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Fintech Insurance market's growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Fintech Insurance market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information is based on current Fintech Insurance market trends and historic achievements.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Rental Car Insurance Market is ready to Grow Globally with Phenomenal Trend Diversity Between 2021 to 2026

The Rental Car Insurance Market has been fragmented based on the productivity of several companies; therefore, each segment and its sub-segments are analyzed in the research report. Furthermore, the report offers 360 views on historical and upcoming growth based on volume, value, production, and consumption. Moreover, it classifies depend on sub-segments, key segments as per the significant regions and offers an in-depth analysis on the competitive edge of the market. This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players covering their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Probiotic Soda Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | LIVE Soda, Lifeway Foods, PepsiCo

Probiotic Soda market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Market IntelliX report on Probiotic Soda market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market's growth.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Luxury Car Rental Market Lifts 2021 Outlook: SWOT Analysis with Europcar, Unidas, Carzonrent

The research reports on "Luxury Car Rental Market" report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Luxury Car Rental Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.
TRAFFIC
Las Vegas Herald

Income Protection Insurance Market - Big Changes to Have Big Impact | Royal London, AXA, Legal & General

The Income Protection Insurance research report combines vital data incorporating the competitive landscape, global, regional, and country-specific market size, market growth analysis, market share, recent developments, and market growth in segmentation. Furthermore, the Income Protection Insurance research report offers information and thoughtful facts like share, revenue, historical data, and global market share. It also highlights vital aspects like opportunities, driving, product scope, market overview, and driving force.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Dog Training Apps Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Global Dog Training Apps Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
PETS
Las Vegas Herald

Contract Manufacture Organization (CMO) Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future | Catalent, Baxter, AbbVie

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Contract Manufacture Organization (CMO) Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Lonza, Boehringer Ingelheim, Catalent, Baxter, AbbVie, Pfizer, Evonik, Fareva group, Aenova, Almac, Delpharm, Recipharm, Aesica, NIPRO CORPORATION, Daito Pharmaceutical, Teva API, Esteve Quimica, Euticals, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceuticals etc.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Water Heater Market to Cross $40.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6%

The electric water heater market size was valued at $23.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $40.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. Significant development of the residential & commercial building and construction activities is fueling the growth of the electric water heater market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for electric water heater from industrial applications such as manufacturing, food processing, agriculture and others is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, rise in awareness towards use of solar powered water heaters is the key factor hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years. On the contrary, R&D towards improving the efficiency, safety requirement, and thereby reducing operational electricity cost of electric water heater is anticipated to create opportunity for key players in the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Herbs and Spices Market 2022 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Herbs and Spices Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Herbs and Spices Market 'using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Herbs and Spices Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global eGRC Market To Reach $74.52 Billion By 2026

Surge in security breaches, stringent government regulations, development of IoT scenario, and rise in adoption of risk & compliance management in financial institutions propel the growth of the global eGRC industry. However, high cost and complexity related to installing and configuring the software hinder the growth. Contrarily, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in risk & compliance management software along with the surge in demand in emerging countries would offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Application Container Market Expected to Reach $8,202 Million By 2025

Rise in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines, surge in adoption of cloud based computing system in organizations, and rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) among end users majorly contribute towards the growth of the market. However, security risks associated with the application container technology hamper...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive OEM Coatings Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Automotive OEM Coatings Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting....
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

High Energy Cyclotron Market 2022 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "High Energy Cyclotron Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'High Energy Cyclotron Market 'using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The High Energy Cyclotron Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

U.S. & India Sports Graphics Market to Reach $4,268 Million at 3.1-GR During the Forecast Period 2023

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, U.S. & India Sports Graphics by Service and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the U.S. & India sports graphics market was valued at $2,820 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,268 million by 2023. The U.S. sports graphics market size was valued at $2,149 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $2,656 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2023; however, the India sports graphics market size accounted for $671 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach at $1,612 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.1%.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Autonomous Ships Market To Be Driven By The Increase In Operational Safety Of Ships In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Autonomous Ships Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global autonomous ships market, assessing the market based on its segments like level of autonomy, component, ship type, fuel type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analysing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For The Public Cloud In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global cloud services brokerage market, assessing the market based on its segments like platform, deployment model, organisation size, vertical, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analysing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Herald

Plastic Bins Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Plastic Bins Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Plastic Bins Market 'using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Plastic Bins Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS

