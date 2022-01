The prize of the haul in the trade that sent Cam Reddish to the Knicks was the protected first-round pick from the Charlotte Hornets, but the Hawks also took a flier on a former top-ten selection in Kevin Knox, who had fallen out of favor in New York. Many, including myself, wondered if the Hawks would end up keeping Knox or just waive him, but it looks like the Hawks still have some belief that Knox could potentially become a contributor.

