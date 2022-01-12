ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Walgreens should get a boost from omicron, home testing demand and pediatric vaccines, analysts say

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jT3My_0dilSs6F00
Walgreens expects to administer 30 million vaccines in 2022, including boosters and pediatric vaccinations By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
THE RATINGS GAME https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGjZN_0dilSs6F00

With COVID-19 infections reaching peak levels, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. should get a boost from demand for vaccine administration and at-home testing, Mizuho analysts say.

Walgreens (WBA) reported fiscal first-quarter results that beat expectations last week, and raised its full-year outlook. The pharmacy retailer also announced that has created a new healthcare reporting segment for its growing primary care business, Walgreens Health.

“We believe COVID-19 testing will remain strong in FQ2:22 and that Walgreens’s target is achievable given the recent spike of the Omicron variant and strong demand for home tests,” said Mizuho Securities analysts in a note.

See: More Americans are in hospital with COVID-19 than in last winter peak, and WHO warns more than half of Europe could be infected by omicron within weeks

Walgreens Chief Executive Rosalind Brewer said on the company’s earnings call that it had administered 56 million COVID vaccines as of last Monday.

“Walgreens began offering COVID vaccine boosters in September and to-date, we have administered over 9 million doses,” she said, according to a FactSet transcript.

“Our testing and diagnostics business has also accelerated with over 22.9 million COVID tests completed to-date. Not only will we continue to grow this vital service as part of our pandemic effort, we are building on this platform as we are developing a wider range of testing and diagnostic solutions for our customers.”

The company began administering vaccines to children in the U.S. ages 5 to 11 in November 2021.

Looking forward, Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe says the company expects 30 million vaccinations this year, up 5 million from previous guidance. Of that total, 19 million are expected to be boosters and 2 million to 2.5 million will be pediatric vaccines.

“[T]the biggest driver in the first quarter is actually probably testing as opposed to vaccines,” Kehoe said, estimating earnings per share contribution from testing and vaccines.

“And that’s probably in the range of $0.12 to kind of $0.15 just on the on the full year. So, I’m giving you a full year number. So $0.09 on vaccines and testing is, call it, $0.12 to $0.15. So quite a sizable contribution to the full year.”

Also: CVS Health hikes 2021 earnings range and backs 2022 view

Walgreens raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to low-single digit growth from flat previously. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.02, implying a 2.2% increase.

“We believe there is likely upside to the raised guidance. We estimate every 1 million in additional COVID vaccines will bring ~+$0.02 to FY22 adjusted EPS,” Mizuho said.

“We view Walgreens’s strategy and execution to turn Walgreens Health into both revenue and earnings growth engines as a key driver of stock performance.”

Mizuho rates Walgreens stock neutral with a $56 price target.

UBS analysts were “surprised” that the stock didn’t react more favorably to the results.

Walgreens shares closed down nearly 3% on Thursday, when the results were announced. Walgreens shares are up 13.3% over the past year. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has gained 24% for the period.

“Investors are perhaps a little underwhelmed by the guidance increase and
commentary around 2Q, but management did admit that it was still early in the fiscal year and we believe they are being conservative,” analysts said.

“Ultimately we believe Walgreens’s stock will trade on the successes of the Health business, how well it integrates its recent acquisitions and the growth and margins it can achieve.”

UBS rates Walgreens shares neutral with a $52 price target.

Read: Will this COVID-19 wave lead to herd immunity? Are you less likely to get sick again if you had omicron? Why this ‘milder’ variant is a double-edged sword

Raymond James rates Walgreens market perform.

“While it was a strong quarter, margins are likely to be pressured through the remainder of the year as vaccine and testing profits are likely to peak in 1H22 due to both seasonality and competition from the Biden administration re: 500 million at-home tests,” analysts said.

“At the same time, continued reimbursement headwinds and a $120 million labor headwind will remain as structural issues.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Wba#Walgreens Health#Mizuho Securities#Americans#Factset
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is pending approval in the Supreme Court....
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNBC

Pfizer CEO says two Covid vaccine doses aren't 'enough for omicron'

"The two doses, they're not enough for omicron," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said. Bourla said the two-dose vaccine does not provide robust protection against infection and its ability to prevent hospitalization has also declined. Bourla said third shots are providing good protection against death, and "decent" protection against hospitalization. Pfizer...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
benefitspro.com

Walgreens vs. CVS: Currently "room at the top" for both, analyst says

Pharmacy chain Walgreens has been on a tear of expanding its store offerings as of late, while competitor CVS recently announced a plan to close 900 stores over the next three years. Walgreens has increasingly focused on smaller-format pharmacy-focused stores and has stated an ambitious goal of opening at least...
BUSINESS
Axios

COVID tests and vaccines lift Walgreens' profits

Walgreens increased profit projections for the rest of its fiscal year due to surging demand for at-home COVID-19 tests, drive-thru tests and vaccinations amid the latest outbreaks. The big picture: Pharmacy chains continue to reap massive financial gains from the pandemic, as they often serve as the first place people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

COVID-19 vaccinations, testing demand fuel Walgreens forecast raise

(Reuters) -Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc raised its full-year adjusted profit growth forecast and beat first-quarter earnings estimates on Thursday, as the U.S. pharmacy major benefits from strong demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. Shares of the Deerfield, Illinois-based company rose 3.2% to $55.75 in trading before the bell. Walgreens administered...
RETAIL
mahoningmatters.com

Vaccinations, tests give Walgreens a fiscal 1Q sales jolt

COVID-19 vaccines and testing boosted Walgreens store sales growth to levels not seen in more than two decades, pushing the drugstore chain well above Wall Street expectations for the first quarter. Walgreens doled out 15.6 million vaccines in the quarter that ended November 30, up 16% from the previous quarter,...
INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

Vaccinations, tests give Walgreens a boost in first quarter

COVID-19 vaccines and testing boosted Walgreens store sales growth to its highest level in more than two decades, as the drugstore chain beat fiscal first-quarter expectations. Walgreens doled out 15.6 million vaccines in the quarter that ended in November 30, as more Americans sought booster shots and vaccine eligibility expanded to children between the ages of 5 and 12. That was up nearly 16% from the previous quarter. The company also administered 6.5 million COVID-19 tests in its first quarter, which ended before the omicron variant of the virus sent case numbers soaring in the United States.
COLUMBIA, MO
Benzinga

Walgreens Gets a Boost From Covid

As Omicron rages on across the globe, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) saw its shares rise nearly 3% on Thursday as the company's fiscal first-quarter earnings were lifted by Covid-19 vaccines and both in-person and at-home tests, exceeding analyst estimates. Guided by the positive momentum, the drugstore chain raised its fiscal 2022 guidance.
RETAIL
austincountynewsonline.com

FDA Releases More Data On “Adverse Reactions” To Pfizer Vaccine

As the FDA prepares to approve Pfizer’s new pill for treating high-risk patients infected with COVID, more information about dangerous side effects tied to its vaccine are coming to light. Just yesterday, we reported another death tied to the vaccine in New Zealand. Now, documents released by the FDA...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

76K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy