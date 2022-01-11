ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physicians Must Help Patients Evaluate Risk vs Benefit

By David Alfandre, MD, MSPH
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently woke up on a Sunday morning to a flat tire. Although I was able to install the spare tire (were the lugnuts this tight when I was younger?) and plan to have the flat fixed at the service station in town during the work week, we had some decisions...

Evaluating Patients with Neurodevelopmental Conditions

This series explores how both innate and acquired elements of identity manifest in the clinic:. Neurodevelopmental conditions are defined as chronic mental or physical impairments that occur at conception or shortly after birth. These impairments continue indefinitely, and individuals can present with varying functional abilities. Early identification and intervention are important to offering individuals who are differently abled the best opportunity to develop to their fullest potential.
How physicians, health systems can cut stigma on seeking help

With a new year comes more opportunities for change, especially to reduce physician burnout and improve well-being. Many people have already started to reprioritize what they want to be doing with their lives. But for Mark Greenawald, MD, a family physician at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Virginia, the hope is...
Sodium Restriction May Not Benefit All Patients With Heart Failure

Following a review of trials that evaluated reduced sodium intake among patients with heart failure, investigators found no improvement to patient quality of life or their risks of mortality and hospital readmission. A new review from investigators at Soochow University in China of 10 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) published through...
Interventions to Promote Physical Activity May Benefit Asthma Patients

MONDAY, Jan. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Interventions that promote physical activity have significant benefits in terms of increasing physical activity, decreasing sedentary time, and improving quality of life in patients with asthma, according to a review published online Dec. 29 in the Journal of Health Psychology. Leanne Tyson, Ph.D.,...
Appreciating patients as unique individuals makes us better physicians

The middle-aged veteran curled up on the uncomfortable foam mattress appears irritated. Perhaps he is irritated at himself, knowing that he has gone through this process multiple times, or irritated at his providers, who simply think of him as a chronic alcoholic. I greet him for the first time, sitting on the empty bed opposite him. I ask him a set of questions that I must go through with every patient each morning, ending with the most critical one: “do you have thoughts of hurting yourself?” Despite his disheveled appearance – which I attribute to those overly large, horrid brown, hospital gowns – I sense the swirl of emotions being processed. He curtly replies “no” and turns to face the wall.
AI Technology Helps Identify Patients At Risk From Sepsis

A new artificial intelligence technology developed at Tel Aviv University will make it possible to identify patients at risk of serious illness from blood infections — one of the world’s leading causes of morbidity and mortality. The researchers trained the AI program to study the electronic medical records...
Statins No Benefit to ICU-Admitted COVID-19 Patients: INSPIRATION-S

Statins aren’t protective against adverse outcomes in COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU, results from the randomized INSPIRATION-S trial show. But the treatment proved to be safe, and investigators haven’t ruled out the possibility of benefit, especially for those treated early after contracting the viral disease. Published today...
Evaluating AI digital assistants for primary care physicians

Studies show the majority of U.S. physicians and clinicians feel burned out when going to work, and indicate clerical burdens – including clinical documentation – are a major contributor to burnout. For primary care physicians, a new class of technologies – AI-powered digital assistants – is improving capacity...
Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Patients benefit from revolutionary cancer treatment

Cancer specialists say a new form of personalised treatment is producing promising results in adults with leukaemia. The treatment, known as CAR-T, involves reprogramming the patient's own immune system to attack their cancer. The team at University College London say the "transformative" treatment may offer hope where others have failed.
