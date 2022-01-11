Physicians Must Help Patients Evaluate Risk vs Benefit

The middle-aged veteran curled up on the uncomfortable foam mattress appears irritated. Perhaps he is irritated at himself, knowing that he has gone through this process multiple times, or irritated at his providers, who simply think of him as a chronic alcoholic. I greet him for the first time, sitting on the empty bed opposite him. I ask him a set of questions that I must go through with every patient each morning, ending with the most critical one: “do you have thoughts of hurting yourself?” Despite his disheveled appearance – which I attribute to those overly large, horrid brown, hospital gowns – I sense the swirl of emotions being processed. He curtly replies “no” and turns to face the wall.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO