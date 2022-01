Before she and her son were shot dead on their South Carolina property in June, Maggie Murdaugh left her land to her husband Alex Murdaugh in her will, according to NBC News. Maggie Murdaugh signed the will in August 2005, according to NBC, citing a copy of her last will and testament the news outlet obtained. The Island Packet newspaper of Hilton Head was the first to report on the document.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO