Red Cross Declares First-Ever National Blood Crisis

Five million volunteers are to be drafted in as part of a major health research programme to predict who will contract a serious illness later in life, long before they display any symptoms.The campaign, dubbed Our Future Health, has been set up as a means of testing and devising new ways to prevent, detect and treat diseases, including dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke.According to the organisers, the health project is anticipated to be the largest of its kind in the UK. The chief executive of the programme, Dr Andrew Roddam, has said participants will play a vital role...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO