Red Cross Declares First-Ever National Blood Crisis

Nearly all teenagers who had to be admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 treatment were unvaccinated, according to a new study. The Pfizer vaccine was 98% effective in preventing hospital intensive-care scenarios and 94% effective against all COVID-related hospitalizations in teenagers, the study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found.
An average of over 500,000 new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are reported every day, The New York Times reported on Jan. 5. The surge is primarily fueled by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. How many vaccinated people have died from the omicron variant?. Article continues below advertisement.
As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease specialist in the United States, the US is contemplating proposing that people who have been exposed to Covid stop being isolated after five days if they have tested negative for the virus. The change might come after the Centers for Disease...
Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
Five million volunteers are to be drafted in as part of a major health research programme to predict who will contract a serious illness later in life, long before they display any symptoms.The campaign, dubbed Our Future Health, has been set up as a means of testing and devising new ways to prevent, detect and treat diseases, including dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke.According to the organisers, the health project is anticipated to be the largest of its kind in the UK. The chief executive of the programme, Dr Andrew Roddam, has said participants will play a vital role...
When Daniel Storm found out he had Covid-19, he was shocked. He had been so careful, barely socializing and always wearing a mask whenever he left the house. His PCR test results arrived by email on Jan. 8. As he stared at the word “positive,” Storm, 52, of Wilmington, North Carolina, said he felt angry and disappointed.
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) — Starting Monday, Eagle County will no longer require masks be worn inside to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Mask requirements for schools will stay in effect until Friday, but then are also set to expire. County Commissioner Matt Scherr agrees, this was a...
I can’t believe this took so long but the CDC FINALLY came out and discussed the differences between those “cute” cloth masks (you know the ones with your favorite football team or fake LVs on them) and the real-deal surgical and KN95 masks. All masks are not created equal but try to explain that to someone who wants a mask to match their outfit.
Restless leg syndrome (RLS), also known as Willis Ekbom disease, is a disorder characterized by unpleasant sensations in the legs (such as twitching, prickling, or pulling) that cause a strong and uncontrollable desire to move the legs or walk around to relieve the sensations. These symptoms are also seen in the hands and other parts of the body.
Scientists have cautioned that the novel coronavirus’s Omicron form will not be the last to cause concern around the world. Every infection gives the virus a chance to mutate, and omicron has an advantage over its predecessors in that it spreads far quicker while being born on a world with a patchwork of vaccine and prior sickness immunity. This means that the virus will be able to spread to more people.
Examining a woman's health in midlife can predict her health decades later, researchers say. Four specific factors -- higher body mass index (BMI), smoking, arthritis and depressive symptoms -- at age 55 are associated with clinically important declines in physical health 10 years later, a new study reports. "Age 55...
WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Kaiser Permanente has alerted nearly 4,000 of its members who received a Pfizer COVID vaccine at its Walnut Creek Medical Center that they may have received less than a full dose. The HMO has sent notices to those members this month offering appointments for...
(Gray News) – Blood donations are urgently needed now. According to the American Red Cross, the U.S. blood supply is at a “dangerously low” level. On Tuesday, the nonprofit declared its “first-ever blood crisis.”. “The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its...
