Bank of America Is Slashing Overdraft Fees in 2022

By Javier Simon
 5 days ago
Getty Images

Bank of America customers who are sick of fees may breathe a sigh of relief in 2022. The bank says it will eliminate non-sufficient funds fees in February and lower its overdraft fees from $35 to $10 in May.

Overdraft fees kick in when your account’s balance isn’t large enough to complete a transaction, but the bank covers the bill. Starting in May 2022, Bank of America customers who incur this fee will be charged $10 instead of $35.

At Bank of America, non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees are traditionally charged when a transaction exceeds your available balance. The bank refuses the transaction, but still charges you a fee for not having enough funds available to complete it. This fee will be eliminated in February. That month, Bank of America will prevent customers from overdrawing their accounts at ATMs too.

Bank of America will also eliminate a transfer fee related to overdrafts. A service called "Balance Connect," available with most Bank of America checking accounts, is designed to help customers avoid overdraft fees by linking up to five other Bank of America accounts. When you don't have a large enough balance to complete a transaction, the bank transfers money from a linked account to cover the difference.

Normally, that transfer fee is $12, but it's being eliminated in May. However, the bank may still charge an overdraft fee if there aren't enough funds in your linked accounts to cover the transaction.

More banks eliminate overdraft fees

Bank of America is joining other large banks like Capital One, Ally Bank and Discover in taking moves to reduce or eliminate overdraft fees and other fees charged when customers don’t have available balances large enough to cover transactions.

The average overdraft fee is still about $35 across most large banks. So, if you’re covered by overdraft protection and you purchase a $5 coffee with a $0 available balance, you’ll have your coffee. But when the overdraft fee is added on, it means that $5 coffee actually sets you back by $40.

Many of the institutions on Money's "Best Banks" list have been getting rid of these fees, which have long been seen as a way to prey on low-income customers.

Related
Money

Is It Time to Switch Banks? What to Know About 'Neobank' Startups Like Chime, Current and Varo

Forget pens on chains and lollipops at the drive-thru — how about access to your paycheck two days early or the ability to overdraft without a fee?. Those modern banking perks are popular among financial technology companies like Chime, Current and Varo, which have exploded in popularity in recent years. Often called neobanks, these institutions intentionally position themselves as alternatives to the stuffy, Wells Fargo-type legacy banks of the world. Their mission statements prioritize inclusivity; their commercials target middle-class Americans who need flexibility over when and how they get paid. Put simply: They're not your parents' banks, and they don't want to be.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Money

3 Easy Ways to Increase Your Credit Score in 2022

If raising your credit score is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, now is the time to start. It might seem like a daunting task, but your hard work will pay off, since a higher credit score means better interest rates on mortgages, auto loans and more. Most...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Money

Navient Will Cancel $1.7 Billion Worth of Student Loan Debt as Part of a Massive New Settlement

One of the country’s largest student loan servicers will cancel the debt of tens of thousands of borrowers in an agreement with dozens of state attorneys general. Under the terms of a new settlement released Thursday, Navient will provide student loan relief worth a total of $1.85 billion. The vast majority of that money ($1.7 billion) will come in the form of balance cancellation for roughly 66,000 borrowers with private loans, many of whom borrowed from Sallie Mae in the early to mid-2000s to attend for-profit colleges with low graduation rates. Another $95 million will be distributed in the form of $260 cash payments to 350,000 federal borrowers that Navient placed in certain long-term forbearance programs.
EDUCATION
nationalmortgagenews.com

Wells Fargo's consumer loans fall 10%

Wells Fargo said it expects a key measure of lending to pick up this year, a sign that clients are starting to take on debt again as government stimulus wanes. The bank said net interest income may rise about 8% this year. The firm also reported net income of $5.8 billion, beating analysts’ expectations and the latest indication that Chief Executive Charlie Scharf’s turnaround is taking hold.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 1.74% to $47.91 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.08% to 4,662.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $2.17 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
STOCKS
Money

These Free Financial Counseling Services Can Help Crush Your Debt

If you've ever felt like debt has a chokehold on your livelihood, you’re in good company. The average American owes more than $90,000 (including mortgage, student loan, and other types of debt), according to the credit agency Experian. And no matter how up to speed they are on every money-centric self-help book, social media page and (ahem) website there is, for many, it's hard to know how to apply all that advice to everyday life.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Money

How to Trick Yourself Into Saving More Money

Pour one out for your old spend-thrift self. In 2022, you’re finally going to grow into a money-saving superstar. Let's be real: Saving money is never going to be as fun as spending it. But you can make things easier by employing a few tricks of the behavioral economics trade.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Money

How Big Should Your 'Rainy Day' Savings Account Actually Be?

Most people have heard the tried-and-true advice: Always have an emergency fund filled with three to six months' worth of expenses in an account you can access at any time. It's for those “rainy days” when your car breaks down, or your basement floods, or — god forbid — you lose your job unexpectedly.
BUSINESS
Money

Money

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

