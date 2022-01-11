Dating In This Day and Age Can Be Expensive!

A new year means a new set of dating trends is on the horizon.Usually, said trends are coined to alert dating app users to cruel habits online, such as ghosting and breadcrumbing - the act of sending out flirtatious signals to make someone think you’re interested in them without committing.This year, though, dating trends have had a positive re-brand, with the first one to emerge offering single people plenty of hope.Introducing “Oystering” - the idea of seeing the world as your oyster after a breakup.Coined by dating app Badoo, the term came to light after its research found that almost half...
Comments / 0