Krewe Of Little Rascals Cancels This Year's Parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With Carnival season now in its second week, krewes are having to keep another albeit unwelcome guest in mind as balls and parades return to the ArkLaTex. It’s COVID-19. Louisiana reported more than 17,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Jan. 12 alone. And as...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Harambee is getting ready to roll through the streets of downtown Shreveport in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The parade will get underway Monday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m., dazzling thousands who will be lining the streets.
LOS ANGELES — Wanting to avoid "the faintest possibility of sponsoring a super spreader event," organizers of the annual Kingdom Day Parade announced Friday that this year's event would be canceled. "The entire Board of Directors of the Kingdom Day Parade, voted unanimously to take the drastic action of...
Temple’s annual parade celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. is now canceled following concerns over the spread of highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19. The Temple unit of the NAACP confirmed Thursday that the Monday parade was called off following an emergency meeting Wednesday evening. Despite the cancellation, Temple’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event will still take place.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. However, a lot of people have made it clear they will still be at Leimert Park celebrating the legacy of Dr. King on Monday even though parade plans are off.
The McCall Winter Carnival is set to begin Jan. 28 but the Mardi Gras Parade is canceled. The theme for the 2022 event is "Return to Our Roots", organizers of the event announced Friday. The Carnival will run from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6. Several precautions will be put into...
With the rise in COVID cases, the city’s first big event has been canceled. Delano St. Patrick’s Parade, which has drawn huge crowds every year, made the cancelation official today via their Facebook page. Due to continuing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the parade will not take place in 2022....
We hate to share this bit of news with you. According to KATC TV-3, the city of Baldwin has decided to cancel its 2022 Mardi Gras parade. No, it doesn't have anything to do with COVID, but rather with the amount of violence in the area. The annual parade was...
Krewe of Diversion’s 27th Annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade is scheduled for February 19. All proceeds from this uniquely south Louisiana event earmarked for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, you won’t want to miss it. See below for details.
For a second straight year, the streets around Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue in South Los Angeles — the starting point of the traditional Kingdom Day Parade — will be quiet on MLK Day. The annual parade, which honors the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King...
A parade was held in the Greenwood community on Saturday, January 8, 2022, to celebrate the New Year. The parade began at noon when it was 55 degrees. Smoke was rising from several booths where outdoor cooking was taking place in the huge pasture area where spectators gathered, adjacent to the street for the parade.
The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade will continue as planned, despite the cancellation of other events. Multiple commemorative events such as a student leadership forum and walk of peace were canceled due to COVID. The parade itself, however, is still scheduled for January 17. Each year, over 100...
SHREVEPORT, La- The Krewe of Sobek held their annual Ball at the Shreveport Convention Center for the first time in two years. Things were almost back to full swing. Covid-19 regulations were followed during the event, including social distancing and masking. But, that didn't stop the good times from rolling. There was food, drinks, and elaborate costumes. This year's theme was "Down on the Bayou."
After a year of aborted attempts and disappointments, the Jefferson Parish Council has crossed the Ts and dotted the Is on plans for the parish's 2022 Carnival celebration, one that will bring some modified routes and a new krewe to the west bank. The council's action Wednesday came after a...
Krewe of Thoth officials say they are willing to sacrifice the downtown half of their parade to keep their traditional route deep in the Uptown neighborhood, where they bring Carnival to patients at Children’s Hospital and other institutions. “Hopefully, we can adjust it,” said Penny Larson, spokesperson for the...
Laissez les bon temps rouler! It's time for Mardi Gras and there are so many parades happening in Shreveport this season. Check out all of the krewes below to see their parade theme and find out where to join in on the festivities. Krewe of Harambee. Taking place at Milam...
The Krewe of Carnival En Rio is putting the final touches for tomorrow night's ball. It's the first one of the season in Lafayette. On Friday, members of the krewe held a dress rehersal for tomorrow's presentation. The ball didn't take place last year because of the pandemic. Which means this year's even will be bigger and better than ever before.
Comments / 0