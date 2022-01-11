ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma offers pair of wide receivers, Kyren Lacy and Cayden Lee

By Josh Helmer
 6 days ago
Oklahoma isn’t wasting any time responding to fill the expected vacancy that would be left by freshman wide receiver Mario Williams if he does in fact transfer to USC.

247Sports’ Chris Hummer was the first to put in a crystal-ball prediction for Williams to USC after the 5-foot-9 receiver’s visit to USC over the weekend.

The Sooners extended offers to Louisiana transfer wide receiver Kyren Lacy and class of 2023 wide receiver Cayden Lee out of Hillgrove High School.

Lacy, a 6-foot-3, 213 pound sophomore, has 50 career receptions, 668 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over his two seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

In 2021, Lacy hauled in 22 receptions for 304 receiving yards with six touchdown grabs.

Lacy was rated as a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 51 wide receiver by 247Sports in its 2020 player rankings.

Since announcing he was entering the transfer portal on Jan. 8, Lacy has also received offers from the likes of Auburn, Houston, Ole Miss, LSU and UCF.

Lee is ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals and ESPN. 247Sports and On3 list Lee as a three-star prospect. The 5-foot-11, 180 pound receiver is ranked highest by ESPN where Lee is regarded as the nation’s No. 219 player overall in the 2023 class and the nation’s 31st-best wide receiver.

The Powder Springs, Ga., product holds offers from Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and UCF.

Of course, Lacy would be another immediate addition out of the transfer portal if he chooses Oklahoma.

Lacy would join UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Cal offensive lineman McKade Mettauer, Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr., Hawaii defensive lineman Jonah Laulu and Appalachian State linebacker T.D. Roof. Here’s a look at SoonerWire’s full transfer portal tracker.

If Lee commits to Oklahoma, he would join four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. out of Los Alamitos, Calif., and three-star interior offensive lineman Joshua Bates out of Durango, Colo., as a member in OU’s 2023 recruiting class.

