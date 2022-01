In 2000, Ryan Newman made his NASCAR Cup Series debut with Kranefuss-Penske Racing. He spent the last 22 years in the sport, collecting 18 wins along the way. However, following the 2021 season, Newman’s contract with Roush Fenway Racing wasn’t renewed. Brad Keselowski stepped into an ownership role with the re-branded Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing and he’ll also take over the pilot seat in the No. 6 for 2022.

