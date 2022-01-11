ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Sooners cornerback Latrell McCutchin enters transfer portal after one season

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtCED_0dilK8jk00

It’s probably been said a million times in the last month and a half but it bears repeating once more: The portal giveth and the portal taketh away.

That’s the phrase of this offseason more than years past as the Sooners lose yet another player to the transfer portal. This time it comes from a somewhat unexpected place in the form of cornerback Latrell McCutchin.

While there is no confirmed reason as to why McCutchin entered the portal, based on his post he highlights recent staff changes as one of the reasons he decided to enter.

Roy Manning has been off the staff for a while now and it was pretty well known via social media that most of the players weren’t the biggest fans of his. A possible other explanantion would be that McCutchin and his family may not mesh well with incoming Sooners cornerbacks coach in Jay Valai.

Valai was on the staff at Texas when McCutchin was being recruited out of high school in Austin, Texas. He bypassed Texas and Alabama as well to come to Norman. It’s not for sure but considering how anti-Texas McCutchin was during his recruitment it may be the hint that Valai and McCutchin never mixed thus prompting McCutchin to head for the portal before giving Valai another shot.

In his single season, McCutchin posted some really good PFF coverage grades but also had his fair share of rough moments, which were to be expected of a true freshmen cornerback. McCutchin becomes one of the highes rated corners in the transfer portal and opens the door even wider for the Sooners to look to the portal for defensive backs.

The Sooners currently have D.J. Graham, Woodi Washingon, Joshua Eaton, Billy Bowman, Kendall Dennis, and swiss army knife Key Lawrence as possible cornerback options right now.

On the recruiting trail, Gentry Williams and Jayden Rowe are their lone cornerback commits in the 2022 recruiting class and McCutchin’s departure opens the door for them to get on the field early in their Sooners’ careers.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#Cornerbacks#American Football#Bil Trell#Swiss Army
DawgsDaily

Lovasea Carroll Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia defensive back Lovasea Carroll is in the NCAA Transfer Portal sources have confirmed. The former IMG running back turned Georgia defensive back will be playing his college ball elsewhere after a full year in Athens. A member of the 2021 recruiting class for the University of Georgia, it is...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

Transfer RB Deondre Jackson won't be at NU this spring, says he still plans to play for Huskers

A transfer running back will not be part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and there is uncertainty — though not finality — about the chances he joins the program in the future. Texas A&M transfer running back Deondre Jackson, who just verbally committed to Nebraska on Tuesday and was originally expected to be a midyear enrollee, confirmed to the Journal Star that he will not be at UNL this spring. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy