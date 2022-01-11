Sooners cornerback Latrell McCutchin enters transfer portal after one season

It’s probably been said a million times in the last month and a half but it bears repeating once more: The portal giveth and the portal taketh away.

That’s the phrase of this offseason more than years past as the Sooners lose yet another player to the transfer portal. This time it comes from a somewhat unexpected place in the form of cornerback Latrell McCutchin.

While there is no confirmed reason as to why McCutchin entered the portal, based on his post he highlights recent staff changes as one of the reasons he decided to enter.

Roy Manning has been off the staff for a while now and it was pretty well known via social media that most of the players weren’t the biggest fans of his. A possible other explanantion would be that McCutchin and his family may not mesh well with incoming Sooners cornerbacks coach in Jay Valai.

Valai was on the staff at Texas when McCutchin was being recruited out of high school in Austin, Texas. He bypassed Texas and Alabama as well to come to Norman. It’s not for sure but considering how anti-Texas McCutchin was during his recruitment it may be the hint that Valai and McCutchin never mixed thus prompting McCutchin to head for the portal before giving Valai another shot.

In his single season, McCutchin posted some really good PFF coverage grades but also had his fair share of rough moments, which were to be expected of a true freshmen cornerback. McCutchin becomes one of the highes rated corners in the transfer portal and opens the door even wider for the Sooners to look to the portal for defensive backs.

The Sooners currently have D.J. Graham, Woodi Washingon, Joshua Eaton, Billy Bowman, Kendall Dennis, and swiss army knife Key Lawrence as possible cornerback options right now.

On the recruiting trail, Gentry Williams and Jayden Rowe are their lone cornerback commits in the 2022 recruiting class and McCutchin’s departure opens the door for them to get on the field early in their Sooners’ careers.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.