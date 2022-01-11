Lil Wayne Speaks On Kyrie Irving Refusing The COVID-19 Vaccine & More [Video]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Lil Wayne is starting off the year with a little trouble on his hand from within his own camp. Weezy’s Security Guard wants to press charges against the rapper after an altercation from last month. TMZ is reporting that the Bodyguard has changed his mind and wants his former boss charged. Last month there was an altercation where the guard was accused of taking photos inside the rapper’s house and leaking them. According to the police report, he states Wayne pulled out an AR-15 rifle, prompting the guard to run out of the house and to the gated community’s guard shack, where he contacted police. At the time of the incident he refused to press charges, but now has had a change of heart. Wayne’s camp has denied that the incident occurred and claims Weezy doesn’t even own a gun.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO