Lil Wayne Speaks On Kyrie Irving Refusing The COVID-19 Vaccine & More [Video]

lilwaynehq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years since the last episode premiered, “The Bumbu Room” has made a return and this new episode includes Lil Wayne‘s sports takes for 2022. This series...

www.lilwaynehq.com

Related
mycolumbuspower.com

BAD NEWS FOR LIL WAYNE!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Lil Wayne is starting off the year with a little trouble on his hand from within his own camp. Weezy’s Security Guard wants to press charges against the rapper after an altercation from last month. TMZ is reporting that the Bodyguard has changed his mind and wants his former boss charged. Last month there was an altercation where the guard was accused of taking photos inside the rapper’s house and leaking them. According to the police report, he states Wayne pulled out an AR-15 rifle, prompting the guard to run out of the house and to the gated community’s guard shack, where he contacted police. At the time of the incident he refused to press charges, but now has had a change of heart. Wayne’s camp has denied that the incident occurred and claims Weezy doesn’t even own a gun.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

The Weeknd Releases ‘Dawn FM’ Featuring Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones & More

It takes one week The Weeknd to get an album off. After the surprise announcement to open the new year, The Weeknd keeps his promise and delivers his new album Dawn FM. The Weeknd calls the album a “sonic experience,” and it features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey, among others.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Lil Wayne, Zedd, Diplo, & More at the Shrine on February 11th

Shaquille O’Neal is hosting a Big Game Weekend party with a music festival under the name of Shaq’s Fun House Los Angeles. The event features performances by DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal), Diplo, Zedd, and headliner Lil Wayne. The festival is set to feature a full carnival, a complimentary bar, complimentary premium dining, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lilwaynehq.com

Hit-Boy Wants To Produce A Full Album For Lil Wayne [Video]

Hit-Boy sat down with HotNewHipHop for their January cover story recently, which took place at Diane Rosenstein Gallery in Los Angeles, California. After being asked about working with Lil Wayne on “Drop The World” and the newly-released “Sinister” from Cordae, the Cali producer mentioned he wants to produce a full album for Wayne.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Tunechi
Person
Kyrie Irving
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash speaks out on harsh reality of Kyrie Irving’s Nets situation

The Brooklyn Nets recently had a taste of what it’s like to have their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving all available for a recent game versus the Chicago Bulls. That 138-112 victory was their best win of the year so far, allowing them to climb back to third in the East and trail just the Bulls and Miami Heat.
NBA
Complex

Cordae Shares New Album ‘From a Birds Eye View’ f/ Nas, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Lil Durk, and More

After sharing a run of promising singles last year, Cordae has returned with his star-studded new album, From a Birds Eye View. Featuring appearances from Lil Wayne, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Gunna, Nas, and Stevie Wonder, Cordae’s second studio album sees the former YBN member joined by some great company. The previously released tracks “Super” and “Sinister,” both of which received official music videos, are featured on the new project.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Nba Championship#Bumbu#Fantasy League
HollywoodLife

Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Trolls Son Shareef, 21, As He’s ‘Waiting’ For Rihanna: ‘I’m Sexier’

Shaquille O’Neal and his 21-year-old son got into a hilarious tiff online over Rihanna, with Shareef declaring he’s ‘already bagged’ the sexy singer. Shaquille O’Neal showed his 21-year-old son Shareef that he’s still got game when it comes to the ladies — in particular, Rihanna. It all started when Shareef shared a photo rocking a purple Savage X Fenty robe as part of his collaboration with RiRi’s insanely popular lingerie line on Dec. 25. “Waiting for Rihanna like…” he captioned the photos, which showed him holding his phone and looking down a the screen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
People

RHOM: Larsa Pippen Claims Estranged Husband Scottie Pippen Once Called Her Ex Malik Beasley a 'Loser'

Larsa Pippen revealed her former husband, Scottie Pippen, has not shied away from sharing his opinions about her love life. On Thursday's episode of The Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa, 47, teared up while addressing her former marriage during a conversation with costar Lisa Hochstein. The emotional moment occurred as Larsa discussed her desire to sell her family's longtime home, which she called a "sad" occasion.
RELATIONSHIPS
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Awful Announcing

Rachel Nichols has officially left ESPN after reaching a settlement with the network over the year left on her contract

Months after her last appearance on ESPN, Rachel Nichols is now officially gone from the network. In August, ESPN pulled Nichols from NBA programming and canceled her show The Jump, which was later replaced by the Malika Andrews-hosted NBA Today. That came after a July New York Times piece detailing the comments Nichols made to LeBron James advisor Adam Mendelsohn on a July 2020 phone call from her hotel room, with those comments (about Maria Taylor, ESPN’s diversity record, and ESPN’s plan to replace Nichols with Taylor on NBA Finals coverage) recorded on a video feed for her show that was still running. Those comments then were recorded off ESPN servers by an ESPN employee, and they were passed around inside and outside ESPN.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kyle Kuzma And Winnie Harlow Back Together Five Months After Split

Love isn't dead after all -- NBA baller Kyle Kuzma and supermodel Winnie Harlow are officially dating again ... just five months after breaking up. TMZ Sports has learned ... Kuz and Harlow picked up right where they left off earlier this month, deciding to give their relationship another try.
CELEBRITIES

