Austin Film Critics winners: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Pig,’ ‘Drive My Car’ take top honors

If the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the Golden Globes in closed ceremony, and there’s no one around to see it, did it even happen?. “The Golden Globes are a bridge to a world audience of many colors, many faiths, and many cultures, all united with the same passion – a love of movies,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, opening the private event, which was closed off to media and guests outside of the presenters. It capped off a long battle the HFPA has gone through as its legitimacy as an organization was called into question both for its ongoing questionable practices of accepting extravagant gifts from studios and talent to the revelation by the L.A. Times that the org had no Black members. NBC pulled the plug on hosting a telecast of the show, which kicked off a yearlong effort to reevaluate and restructure its bylaws, including adding 21 new members and a new board of directors. A full list of the HFPA’s reforms can be found here.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO