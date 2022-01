Three recently posted articles on Pro Football Focus’ website kept the praise for the Detroit Lions’ 2021 rookie class rolling. In an article posted on Thursday, two Lions rookies were among the 25 highest rated (according to PFF’s grading system). In a separate article by Seth Galina posted on Thursday, a former Trojan playing for the Lions was named the biggest surprise at wide receiver this season. On Friday, the service gave rankings by team for overall draft classes; unfortunately, the team class rankings article is paywalled but we can tell you that Detroit was very high.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO