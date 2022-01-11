Person found fatally shot inside car in Ulster County

A homicide investigation led police to an arrest at an Orange County home Monday morning.

It came after a person was found shot to death inside a car across county lines.

State police were spotted at two homes Tuesday in a homicide investigation spanning Ulster and Orange counties after a person was found dead in their car on Vinegar Hill Road in the Town of Shawangunk.

News 12 talked to a neighbor who said his wife saw two cars stopped on the road and heard commotion but didn't realize what happened until they saw police.

"There were two cars out there last night, my wife told me. I turned my camera on, and I was watching the one car and then the lights went off and they were gone and I went back to sleep. I woke up this morning and there were 30 cop cars out here," says Alan Spears, of Shawangunk.

Spears says he heard what sounded like a loud boom around 1:30 a.m. before the victim's car lights went dark and the second car left.

He gave News 12 a photo of the scene at dawn, which has been blurred due to its sensitive nature.

"They took the body out of the car this morning and had it in a body bag," says Spears.

Law enforcement sources tell News 12 the homicide followed a domestic incident and that a woman was fatally shot.

They say the suspect was tracked down to a house on Dubois Street in Pine Bush and arrested.

Troopers were there mid-afternoon, but state police are remaining tight-lipped.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.