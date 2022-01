Algorand price analysis is bullish today. Strongest resistance is present at $$1.83. Strong support is available at $1.33. Algorand price analysis is bullish today as the ALGO/USD price exceeds the $1.44 mark again and as the currency gained stronger support and refused to fall below the $1.35 mark. After today’s decline to the $1.43 mark, the bullish momentum has been maintained. As a result, ALGO reports an increase in price value by 3.25 percent during the last 24 hours but is at a loss of 16.01% over the past seven days. The cryptocurrency has been suffering fluctuation for the last 24-hours but appears to have attained stability for now. The price is likely to increase.

