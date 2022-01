We've recently received trailers of two impressive mods for Half-Life. One of them replaces Gordon Freeman with Spyro. The other will introduce ray tracing to the game. Despite being 24 years old, the first installment of Half-Life still holds up quite well. Players constantly receive new modifications, which diversify the gameplay. One of them - Signal Lost - was even placed on the list of the best mods of 2021 according to the ModDB community. Recently, we got the trailers of two new projects. One of them introduces ray tracing into the game, and the second changes the character model of the protagonist.

