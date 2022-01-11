ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30 Years Ago: Nirvana Perform on ‘SNL’ as ‘Nevermind’ Hits No. 1

By Corey Irwin
 6 days ago
On Jan. 11, 1992, Nirvana achieved the unthinkable, when their album Nevermind knocked Michael Jackson out of No. 1 on the Billboard chart. The accomplishment just happened to coincide with the band’s first performance on Saturday Night Live. Reaching No. 1 had seemed an impossibility. Jackson was then...

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

