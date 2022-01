The PUBG player count has practically doubled overnight. The reason why is simple: the PUBG free-to-play release has proven to be immensely popular. PUBG is inarguably one of the games that started the modern Battle Royale craze, but it hasn't enjoyed the same level of success as its contemporaries in recent years. Although it's sold well over 70 million units, the game's original creator Brendan Green has left to start his own company and the PUBG player count has remained relatively stagnant over the last year (at least on Steam).

