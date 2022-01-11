ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Cheapest House For Sale in Minnesota Costs Less Than a New Car

By Luke Lonien
 5 days ago
This house for sale is the cheapest listing on the market in Minnesota, and it is the true definition of a 'fixer-upper'. It is being sold 'as-is' so you'll need to break out all of your ideas to get this one updated. The Cheapest House For Sale in Minnesota...

Rochester Receives 5 Inches of Snow, Southwest Minnesota Gets Nearly One Foot

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester received five inches of snow while southwest Minnesota took the hardest hit of the latest winter storm, receiving nearly one foot. Reports say that the Rochester International Airport measured 4.1 inches of snow from Friday’s all-day snowfall, while southwest Rochester measured five inches. The National Weather Service reported areas of Albert Lea receiving eight inches of snow.
Rochester City Council Upholds Mask Mandate

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) - The Rochester City Council consented to the Declaration of Local Emergency during an emergency session Sunday, requiring masks to be worn in indoor public spaces through February 7th. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton signed the declaration on Saturday, requiring masks to be worn in all indoor areas...
How Does Rochester Decide Which Streets to Plow First?

With a bunch of the white stuff in the forecast again this weekend, have you ever wondered just how the city of Rochester figures out which roads to plow first?. First off, here's a shout-out to all the hard-working employees who work around the clock to keep our streets and roads in Rah-Rah-Rochester and across Minnesota clear of ice and snow during our cold-weather season. While most of us hunker down, snug in our homes during a winter storm, they put on their jackets, gloves and boots and head out to keep things moving.
Rochester Mayor Issues Mask Mandate

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News ) - Rochester will have a mask mandate in effect beginning Sunday. Mayor Kim Norton Saturday signed a Declaration of Local Emergency requiring masks to be worn in all indoor areas accessible to the public by all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status. This requirement...
7 Minnesota Towns Make Top-100 Safe US Cities List, One Even Made The Top 25

People want to feel safe where they live, that is a fact. If you don't feel safe where you live it can have negative consequences on your life and health, but if you feel safe where you live the opposite if true, you'll sleep pretty well, and won't worry too much about letting your kids go outside and play. In the most recent list of safest cities in the US Minnesota had 7 cities make the list of top-100 safe cities in the US, according to CCTVCameraWorld.com, which used FBI crime stats to determine which US cities out of 7,000 cities worth of data was indeed the safest. One city in Minnesota even made the top-25 and it's located less than 30 miles from Faribault, and 55 miles from Minneapolis.
Minnesota Nice! Detroit Lakes Police Officers Go Above & Beyond For Working Mother

Over the last couple of years, it seems that there have been some disappointing and really tragic stories involving police officers right here in Minnesota. Many times in many communities across Minnesota and the US, there are countless untold stories about things law enforcement has done that aren't recognized publically. It might be an officer mowing the lawn of someone who was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, instead of citing a mother for no car seat the officer takes that person to Target to buy one. This is one of those accounts, shared by the Chief of the Detroit Lakes Police Department in northern Minnesota about actions his officers took, and told no one, only to have the chief find out after the fact and really by happenstance, that he even saw it.
A Slick Friday Morning Commute

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Friday morning commute in southeast Minnesota is being affected by snow that showed up earlier than had been expected. Driving conditions are deteriorating and there have already been some traffic mishaps reported. Snow is expected to diminish through the morning but another round...
Mayor Norton, Will Rochester Get Vax Mandate Like Twin Cities?

Will Rochester, Minnesota, see the Mayor and City Council enact a Covid vaccine mandate like the Twin Cities mayors announced yesterday?. Minneapolis/St. Paul television station KSTP is reporting mandated vaccination / negative Covid test to get into certain businesses starting Wednesday, January 19, 2022. "Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St....
Three Hurt In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Eyota

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Elliot Wilkens of Byron was southbound on the highway when he collided with a small SUV. That vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Nhia Her of Rochester. A passenger in his vehicle was identified as 58-year-old X Kelly Her of Rochester. She and the two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
